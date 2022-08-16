Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date and Time

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 7 is arriving soon, and here’s everything you should know about it.

Made in Abyss is one of the animated shows that have the most adorable characters and a unique storyline. The lighthearted anime comes up with new elements and takes us to new places with each episode. So, as the second season of the show is heading forward, fans want to know the release time and date followed by the seventh episode of Made in Abyss Season 2.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 7 will release on HiDive on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST. For other time zones, the release time may vary. So, the below time schedule may help you to track the upcoming episode.

Pacific Time- 7:30 AM

Central Time- 9:30 AM

Eastern Time- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

Indian Time- 8:00 PM

What happened in Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 6?

Riko finds Nanachi and Belaf, and after finding them, she decides to fight for her freedom. Belaf asks her to sacrifice any of her three body parts. Initially, Riko hesitates, but she soon takes a decision. However, before she could speak anything, Majikaja showed up and stopped her.

Nanachi wasn’t in a condition to move, so he requested Riko to continue her journey without him or Mitty. Riko keeps denying it, so seeing no other option, Majikaja drags her out of the cave, but she keeps pleading with Nanachi to change her decision.

#miabyss



Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 6

Riko manages to steal the spotlight for the first time in a while using wits and her skill to take down a creature

Not much what you'd expect from Abyss but not complain

Power of Prushka I wonder how much it can do

Next week…suffering pic.twitter.com/xlhxtELDgB — Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) (@Namaryuu) August 10, 2022

Veuko tries to comfort her while she seeks help to protect Nanachi. On the other side, the duo witnessed the villagers hunting a monster. Veuko explains to Riko about the luring while she watches the villagers getting injured by the monster. After realizing that the monster is heading toward the cave where Purushka is, she decides to reach there before the giant cause any harm to Purushka and Nanachi.