Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Made in Abyss Season 2 has entered its second-half phase. As every fan of the adorable anime is waiting for Episode 8, here we’ve mentioned the exact release schedule that’ll help you catch the episode as soon as it is out.

The previous episode shows Vueko getting attached to Irumyuui, but suddenly, fans learn something about Veuko that might affect her bonding with Irumyuui. As the episode concluded on a massive and frustrating cliffhanger, fans are eager to know what will happen next.

When does Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 8 release?

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 8 will officially air on local channels in Japan on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST. For the International fanbase, the anime will air on HIDIVE. The platform will also follow different time schedules for fans based in different regions. Here’s the time schedule that you should follow:

Pacific Time- 7:30 AM

Central Time- 9:30 AM

Eastern Time- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

Indian Time- 8:00 PM

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 7: Recap

Veuko and others get stuck in the sixth layer, and they are forced to adjust themselves to the environment. Meanwhile, Veuko gets connected to Irumyuui, who tells her that she is unable to conceive due to which her family doesn’t treat her well. After drinking water at the sixth layer, Irumyuui and Ganja fall sick, and that’s when Veuko finds out that the water they consumed the other day is a living organism. In fact, the food survey team is already dead as all of them have consumed the same water.

Later, Irumyuui gets well using the Cradle of Desire, but her body starts getting deformed, and she gives birth to several small creatures. Veuko discovers that her wish to give birth was fulfilled by the Cradle of Desire. However, the creatures don’t have internal organs, so they die after birth. Irumyuui is in pain as she delivers the creatures continuously.

