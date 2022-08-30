Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 9: Release date and Time

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 9 gets a release schedule, and here’s everything you should know about the upcoming episode of this adorable anime.

Made in Abyss is truly a masterpiece, and fans have been mesmerized by the anime since the first season. At the time of writing this post, the anime has come up with eight episodes, and now it’s approaching its end. However, we still have four episodes that will release following the concurrent schedule.

When does Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 9 Release?

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 9 will officially release on HIDIVE on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST. Below, we have listed the time schedule that fans living in different regions should follow:

Pacific Time- 7:30 AM

Central Time- 9:30 AM

Eastern Time- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

Indian Time- 8:00 PM

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

Reg has to bring Faputa and give some of his body parts to Belaf in order to free Nanachi. After Reg meets Faputa, he explains everything to her, but Faputa asks him to fulfill a promise that Reg cannot remember. So, he asks Faputa to help him recall the promise, but Faputa does not give him any answer; instead, she tears an arm and gives it to Reg.

Made in Abyss S2 is so good, the voice acting, the music, everything c: pic.twitter.com/JmELL7EU0P — Lowkey (@LokiXY) August 24, 2022

On the other hand, Vueko tells Ganja about her tragic past. Irumyuui’s sufferings continue as she sees Vazukyan take her children to cook and eat them. However, Vazukyan doesn’t want to take away Irumyuii’s children, but he also doesn’t want to lose his comrades to starvation.

With each passing day, Irumyuui’s physical and mental health kept getting worse, but for Vazukyan, his people meant a lot, so he kept taking Irumyuui’s children away from her.