Made In Abyss Season 2 Release Date and Time

Made in Abyss is coming back with a new season titled Made In Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. After a long hiatus of 5 years, the anime is making a comeback with Season 2.

The Made in Abyss franchise did get three movies after the success of Season 1. However, the first and the second movie were simply recaps of Season 1. So, if you wish to catch up on the first season but time is an issue, you can watch the two films instead.

The third film was released in 2020, and it was based on a completely new arc, the story of which picks up after the events of the first season of Made In Abyss. Basically, the second season will be the third part of the franchise as its story takes place after the 2020 film. The much-anticipated season will introduce some new characters along with the central characters, Riko, Reg, and Nanachi.

When can we watch Made In Abyss Season 2?

The second season of Made In Abyss will get its first episode on HIDIVE this Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:30 PM JST (Japanese Time). The streaming platform usually makes the anime available to international audiences one hour after it has been released in Japan.

Keeping that in mind, you can follow the below schedule to watch Made In Abyss Season 2 as per your region.

Pacific Timing: 6:30 AM PDT (July 6th)

Central Timing: 8:30 AM CDT (July 6th)

Eastern Timing: 9:30 AM EDT (July 6th)

British Timing: 2:30 PM GMT (July 6th)

European Timing: 3:30 PM CEST (July 6th)

Indian Timing: 7:00 PM IST (July 6th)

Season 1 of the beloved anime and the three movies are available to stream on HIDIVE. So, if you haven’t watched Made in Abyss‘s previous projects, you must watch these before catching up with Season 2.