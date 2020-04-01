Magical Mystery Doors: Virtual Travel

Planning a holiday can be hard, especially when we’re in uncertain times. But we’re here to provide you with a bit of inspiration for later in the year.

There are fans of TV and movies across the world. Some use their favourite shows to unwind and destress, while others treat it as a luxury and splurge on romantic dates to the cinema. Whatever your connection with TV and film, we bet you’ve come across some iconic films or television programmes where you’ve thought “that looks beautiful, let me Google where it was filmed?”. If this has happened to you, you’re going to love what we’ve got in store.

Climadoor has merged the world of cinema and holidays together, and created a great visual showing you the locations of iconic TV and film settings.

As a door company, naturally Climadoor incorporated some of their favourite famous, doors from the big screen, into one Magical Mystery Door visual.

Friends – Monica’s Apartment

Friends has its fair share of cult fans. In fact, it’s one of the most watched series on Netflix.

Friends is based in New York, and whilst the majority of its episodes are filmed in a studio, the exterior to Monica’s apartment is a real life location. You’ll find the Little Owl Restaurant on the corner at 90 Bedford Street in West Village, New York. This restaurant’s exterior is Monica’s apartment building that you can see in scene transitions throughout every season.

Star Wars – Mos Eisley

In the sunkissed town of Ong Jemal in Tunisia, you’ll find the perfectly preserved sets of the Tatooine spaceport of Mos Eisley.

Tourists flock here every year – lightsabers at the ready – to experience the sci-fi visions of the classic Phantom of Menace.

Stranger Things – Hawkins Middle School

The fictional town of Hawkins is filmed in Indiana, for those of you that want to explore the various film sets. However, Hawkins Middle School is actually filmed in the quiet town of Stockbridge, Atlanta, Georgia.

Stockbridge has been firmly placed on the list of places to visit since Netflix’s iconic TV series first launched.

Hawkins Middle School was filmed in a dilapidated building in Stockbridge and many tourists visit here daily. If you’d like a guided tour, a quick Google search will throw up lots of tours for you to take advantage of.

Jurassic Park – Isla Nublar

Despite the scary dinosaurs roaming around, the setting used for Isla Nublar is pretty breathtaking. And you won’t be surprised when we tell you where you can find this beautiful scenery: island of Kauai in Hawaii.

Kauai is known by its residents as “Garden Isle”, and it’s not difficult to see why. This incredible island is home to vast rainforests, tropical plants, and lively sealife.

Game of Thrones – King’s Landing

From the tropical to the freezing, we head to Croatia for our next iconic location.

King’s Landing – capital of the Seven Kingdoms – can be found in the small coastal town of Dubrovnik. Upon visiting here, you’ll find stone steps leading up to Fort Lovrijenac. Climb the 175 steps to reach the top, and you’ll have picturesque views of the Mediterranean.

When at the top, make sure to pledge your allegiance in order to safely return home.

Sherlock – Baker Street

Sherlock and Watson are an iconic duo. Fighting crime – not always successfully – in the streets of London. What’s most unusual about this iconic location is that it’s a real life address. That’s right, the address used in Sherlock, is the address for the actual building.

The Georgian home sits at 221b Baker Street in Marylebone, London. It’s now a museum containing facts and props from the films. Many visitors head here every year, and it’s now one of the most visited places in London.

Alice in Wonderland – Wonderland

The Wonderland in Tim Burton’s masterpiece Alice in Wonderland is a “pocket-sized mansion” in Cornwall. Known as Antony House, you’ll find this stunning mansion, with vast open spaces, in the town of Torpoint.

The garden contains a Japanese pond with vibrant flowers surrounding it. It’s a beautiful place that promotes tranquility – quite the opposite of a Mad Hatter’s tea party!

Harry Potter – Hogwarts

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is one of the most famous fictional schools to date – if not the famous.

The exterior of the school is that of Alnwick Castle in Scotland. The beautiful architecture lended itself well to the magic of the Harry Potter films.

On your visit, take your broomstick. You never know where the magic might take you.

To see go on virtual tours, visit the mystery doors.