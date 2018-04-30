The wait is finally over. Avengers: Infinity War is here and it is about to make a whole lot of money. Marvel already has one box office hit this year with Black Panther (which is still in its theatrical run!) and Infinity War has already outsold any other superhero movie in terms of presale tickets. Marvel movies are certainly killing it.

It’s been 10 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched with the first Iron Man movie and it hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Their films consistently receive good reviews and earn a lot of money. In fact, you’d have to go back to 2011 to find an MCU film that failed to earn at least a half billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Thanks to Fun.com, you can check out the breakdown of Marvel’s box office success in the infographic below.

