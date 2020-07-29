Mentors: the brains behind heroes in popular culture

Heroes in anime, comics, and movies always have mentors that teach them a thing or two on how to save the day. They come in different forms and sizes, but they always play a big role in character development.

So, we looked for items on GeekAlliance.com that remind us of some of the iconic mentors on screen. Minor spoilers can be found below, so turn way if you see a character and haven’t been updated on that series.

All Might

Toshinori Yagi from My Hero Academia may be powerless, but his wisdom from years as Earth’s greatest hero comes in handy in teaching successor Deku on how to harness his former quirk.

This shirt literally represents All Might’s two forms. If you like his buff version better, there’s a shirt for that as well.

The 6th Hokage and teacher of Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura is a brilliant ninja with unconventional yet effective teaching methods. This still showed at the new Boruto series when he did the iconic test on an entire class.

Kakashi invented the chidori jutsu, which he passed on to Sasuke. Here’s a figure of him using the technique.

They say that a teacher’s greatness is reflected on students. If we look at how Konohamaru Sarutobi grew up in Boruto, then we can assume that Naruto has been a great mentor to him indeed.

Brilliant indeed, this old green teacher is. Generations of jedi, teach he did. If you can’t make up your mind, maybe this destiny decider can help you out.

Tyrion became the voice of reason towards the end of Game of Thrones, regardless of whether the characters took his advise or not. Nevertheless, his words move people, and we saw that until the very last episode.

Saiyans are known as warriors, but they’re not exactly the best teachers around. In fact, they still need help whenever they try to exceed their limit. Yet when they get the chance to help others break their own walls, they actually do a good job.

In Dragon Ball Z, it is Goku who helped his Gohan reach Super Saiyan while they prepare for the fight against Cell. Goku even helped Caulifla, a Saiyan from a different universe, reach Super Saiyan 2 in the middle of a tournament. Vegeta did the same to his Universe 6 Saiyan counterpart Cabba in an earlier competition.

Vegeta teaching Cabba to transform Super Saiyan

The process sure is unconventional, but hey, it worked!

Did we miss any on-screen mentor? Who would you add on this list?