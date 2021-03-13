The MGear Wallet Will Save Your Life – in Style

The world seems like it’s coming to an end, and we always need to be prepared to face anything. Is your go-bag ready? How are your first-aid skills? Shaking your head? No worries. We may not all be skilled survivalists, but we can do simple things to increase our chances. You know, just in case.

And one step towards that – while keeping it stylish – is having an MGear wallet with you all the time.

What’s an MGear wallet, you ask.

In a nutshell, it’s the wallet that may save your life. Literally.

And it does serve as a repository for bills and cards. Just like a normal wallet.

Why bother with it?

First off, let’s talk about the design – the customization option in particular. Here’s where I state full disclosure – this wallet was kindly sent to me by the guys at MGEAR.IO, with the purpose of reviewing it.

That being said, let’s go back to customization. As you can see, this wallet has Iron Man on the front. That’s because Iron Man is my favorite Avenger, and well, I couldn’t resist putting him on there. Whoever – or whatever – you fancy, you can ask for your own design to be printed on the wallet.

Plus points, yes?

But it’s not simply all about the print.

The overall design is impressively executed. In keeping with the survival and tactical theme, the MGear wallet feels and looks tough. In fact, the wallet is made from thermoplastic used for military and tactical gear. It seriously gives off a “can’t break this” vibe. Front and back, it’s solid as heck.

As you can see, it has a clip in the back, so you can easily secure it.

The MGear wallet is chockful of tools you will find handy in several circumstances. Especially if you find yourself stranded in the middle of nowhere.

How’s your Morse code? What do you know about Ground-Air emergency codes? Rusty? Non-existent? No worries. Just whip out this card that comes with the wallet.

You also get a ruler slash conversion card. Because not all of us remember the formulas.

Ever used a magnifying glass to start a fire as a kid? Then you know just how handy those things can be. Guess what? There’s one in the wallet, too.

To top it all off, you get the stainless steel multi-tool that will help you out in a jam.

Fair warning – this is real steel and really sharp. So, be careful handling it. If you need it sharper, you can do so.

And even if you never have to face a life-threatening situation (which we fervently hope for!), the multi-tool will still find use – open that can or bottle of beer!

Bottom line?

Everyone ought to have one of these babies in their bags. Especially your go-bag. God forbid you’ll ever have to desperately need it to save your life, but you’ll be thankful you have it if you ever do.