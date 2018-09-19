It doesn’t matter if you’re a casual or hardcore gamer – the list of advice we’ve prepared for you will come in handy when it comes to enhancing your gaming experience. Even is gaming is nothing more than a hobby on the side, there’s no harm in improving your experience and deriving more pleasure from it. Surprisingly, many people seem to make а ton of mistakes when it comes to gaming – by choosing poor devices to use or by simply trying to play when they don’t have the correct mindset.

Keep in mind that at the end of the day you are in control of your gaming hours, so it is up to you to decide whether the advice we provide suits you or not. Let’s begin:

Mistakes Every Gamer Must Avoid

Know When to Quit

While single-player games are rarely going to make you rage, the same can’t be said for online, competitive games. Titles like DotA 2, League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter-Strike and other games of this sort are played by millions of gamers who have one common goal – to win at all cost. However, since these are team games, you may sometimes come across players that play worse than expected, do not communicate properly, or are merely rude and unpleasant to play with. They are often referred to as ‘toxic players’ and you should watch out for them. Having several obnoxious games in a row is likely to ruin your mood and prevent you from performing at your best, and this is why it is essential to identify such unfortunate streaks and eliminate them as soon as possible. Two or three games lost in a row is usually a good sign that you need to take a short break before going in the next game. Even a 10-15 minute break will allow you to reset your mindset, calm down, and play at your best.

Your Favorite Game Might Be Better with a Different Controller

Whether you are a PC gamer or prefer to use special notebooks made for gamers, then it is only natural that you are used to playing with a keyboard and mouse. However, certain games can provide you with a much better experience if you consider investing in proper equipment:

Fighting and sports games are usually more enjoyable with a console-like controller

Racing games are also often better with a controller, but a fully immersive experience would require you to spend some money on a racing wheel and pedals.

While this is not necessarily a ‘mistake’, it is a simple trick that could improve your gaming experience for years to come. Console gamers, on the other hand, might want to invest in a racing wheel if they are into games of this sort since some of the most popular racing games are available exclusively for PlayStation and Xbox.

Don’t Spend Money on Games That Could be Bought Cheaper

While it is a great idea to support the companies that make your favorite games, you should think carefully whether it is worth spending $40-50 on a game that was released a few years ago. Usually, the games sold on platforms such as Steam maintain the same price for a while, but most platforms that offer digital copies typically do promotions on a regular basis. For example, the Steam Summer Sale is one of the popular events of this sort, and it gives you the opportunity to buy grade A games with up to 90% discounts. In addition to this, there are trusted 3rd-party websites that sell games at low prices too, but do keep in mind purchases from there are not guaranteed since they are not considered to be an official merchant. On the same note – avoid pre-ordering games. While pre-ordering the next chapter of your favorite game series might be tempting, you should keep in mind that the majority of gamers are against pre-orders since they often seem to leave users disappointed with the final product.

Try Not to Skip the Tutorial

Regardless of how confident you are in your skills and abilities, it is always a good idea to go through the tutorial in order to get yourself familiar with the hotkeys, controls, and other small details that every particular game has. Keep in mind that games from the same series often switch up things a lot in future releases, so playing The Witcher 2 might seem like an entirely different experience compared to The Witcher 1. This especially applies to multiplayer games where you play with other people – not knowing the basics of the game won’t just ruin your experience, but also the match for everyone else involved.

Never Leave the Game Settings Untouched

Tampering with the quality of the graphics is probably one of the first things you should do when launching a new & modern game. Depending on your computer you might experience framerate drops and freezes if the graphics quality has been set too high. We advise you to do some testing in order to find out the settings that give you best performance without sacrificing too much in terms of quality. In addition to this, you should also not forget to take a look at the hotkeys and mouse settings to make them fit your habits and preferences.

What Now?

Keep in mind that this is just a small list of common mistakes that gamers tend to make, and there are plenty of other things that can be done in order to make your gaming experience more enjoyable and entertaining. We hope that you’ll keep our advice in mind the next time you think about buying a new game or starting a playthrough of a title that you haven’t played yet. And remember, most importantly – have fun!