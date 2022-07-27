Marvel Studios’ panel during San Diego Comic-Con delivered a sensational amount of news to the fandom, with studio head Kevin Feige revealing the lineup for Phase 5 and beyond.

One special treat for SDCC attendees was the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and we introduce you to MODOK – the villain who made his MCU debut.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man 3 exclusive trailer

The general public has not seen the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania yet, as the official first look was released as an exclusive to SDCC attendees.

Some details have been shared, however, including the latest look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror – returning after his debut in Loki Season 1.

Kang is set to be the next major villain in the MCU, following The Infinity Saga’s Thanos, but cybernetic foe MODOK will also have a hand in making waves for Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in the Quantum Realm.

Who is MODOK?

MODOK is an anagram, usually spelled M.O.D.O.K., and stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.

MODOK was created by technician George Tarleton whilst he was working for A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) to develop the Cosmic Cube.

Tarleton ended up being mutated into a living, breathing computer by the Scientist Supreme, causing his cranium to increase due to his now superhuman intelligence.

With his body unable to support his now enlarged head, Tarleton was given a support machine called the Doomsday Chair to aid him.

Too many people going “Yeah a human face wouldn’t work”, just rubs me the wrong way a bit.

Anyways ugly, weird, human faced MODOK>>> https://t.co/mcWkQUGKFl — Mauricio | Browntable ? (@Browntable_Ent) July 26, 2022

Marvel fans react to MODOK

As fans only have the comic version to go by for now, an image of the bizarre-looking villain has been left to the imagination.

Another fan pointed out the success that Crystal Dynamics’ video game Marvel’s Avengers had in creating a “menacing” design of MODOK, which the MCU will hopefully follow.

Until they release an #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania trailer that shows MODOK, I’m just gonna assume he looks like this pic.twitter.com/4Mr4bDPpQu — lauren (@magicwithren) July 24, 2022

Marvel's Avengers literally gave the MCU a blueprint to achieving a menacing portrayal of MODOK without going too campy with his appearance. pic.twitter.com/OrkatZz5BE — Giancarlo Osborn (@ZeroYear97) July 26, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.