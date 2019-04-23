Most Valuable Avenger Revealed

Tony Stark may be a billionaire, genius, playboy, philanthropist, but when it comes to naming ‘The Most Valuable Avenger’, he’s not even close.

ThinkMoney have watched all 44 hours and 6 minutes of the MCU leading up to Avengers: Endgame and recorded how long each of the 234 characters appears on screen across the 21 films. They then worked each character’s individual share of each film’s worldwide box office to show how much each character earned per minute.

In terms of our heroes, Vision is the most valuable Avenger, earning $10,890,274 for every minute he’s on screen, with Blank Panther’s Okoye coming in a close second with $10,716,074. Due to his huge 5 hours and 22 minutes in the MCU, Tony Stark only brings in $7,542,715 per minute on screen.

Even when looking at the Original Six Avengers, it’s not good news for Tony, with Hawkeye hitting the mark, coming out on top with $9,831,139 per minute on screen.

When it comes to the villains, it will be no surprise to see which gauntlet wielding Titan is top of the list. Thanos demands more than your silence, earning Marvel Studios a titanic $13,659,278 for every minute he has been chasing the Infinity Stones.

Marvel Studios will be hoping the shocking ending of ‘Infinity War’ can be avenged in ‘Endgame’, after they snapped away almost $7 Billion worth of characters in worldwide box office. Spider-Man swung in at the top of the list, followed by Peter Quill, Gamora, Black Panther, Doctor Strange) and Nick Fury.