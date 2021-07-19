When you’re feeling lonely and mopey, and just need something to cheer you up, sometimes all you need is a good, comforting movie. Even though Cheer Up the Lonely Day has passed, that doesn’t mean we don’t need some cheering up. Am I right? So check out these movies to cheer you up whenever you need some pick me up!

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) - Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Ever fantasized about skipping school or work? This movie will make your dreams come true and even take it to a whole other level. The film makes playing hooky seem like this crazy, over-the-top adventure which is an awesome escape from reality.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Watch this video on YouTube

From the title of this film alone, you can already tell that it’s a ray of sunshine! It’s a film for the whole family. It’s funny, witty, warm, and sentimental. It definitely shows you that it’s normal to have dysfunctional families like the Hoovers. And no matter how dysfunctional your family seems to be, they’ll always be there for you.

Pitch Perfect - Trailer (HD)

Watch this video on YouTube

Pitch Perfect is definitely a feel-good movie for all ages. I mean, who wouldn’t feel good watching a film that would naturally make you burst into song? Plus, it has an awesome cast consisting of super funny and *powerful* women.

Shrek (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Watch this video on YouTube

Loosely based on the 1990 fairy tale picture book of the same name, Shrek is one animated film that adults would most likely appreciate more than kids. It’s probably because of its nostalgic references to pop culture at the time.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS - Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Spectacular and sparkly, Crazy Rich Asians takes crazy rich to the extreme. Based on the best-selling novels by Kevin Kwan, the film just gives you that real-life fairy tale feels. It’s over-the-top and pretty predictable, but viewers will still love watching this feel-good film.

Napoleon Dynamite Official Trailer!

Watch this video on YouTube

Who wouldn’t find a laugh while watching Napoleon Dynamite? This geeky, socially-awkward 16-year old will always have a place in our hearts.

Finding Nemo 3D Official Trailer #1 (2012) Pixar Movie HD

Watch this video on YouTube

Finding Nemo won all of our hearts not only with its fantastic visuals but also with its awesome script and plot. It’ll definitely make you feel warm and fuzzy all over. Whenever you’re feeling down, it’ll remind you to just keep swimming. Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming, swimming.

The LEGO® Movie - Official Main Trailer [HD]

Watch this video on YouTube

Whether or not you grew up playing with LEGO, you will certainly love this film. Praised for adding some excitement to the world of animation, The Lego Movie delivers a smart and fresh experience to its viewers. Its script is witty with just the right amount of satire. Like Shrek, it’s also packed with pop culture jokes and references, making it a treat for adults.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Watch this video on YouTube

Almost the entirety of this film would make you question the legitimacy of its title. It shows how a man’s family would live if he didn’t exist. Sounds depressing, right? But don’t worry, it gets a lot happier towards the end.

Matilda trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Matilda is one of the films I grew up on. Until now, I still want to a piece of that chocolate cake. Anyway, this fantasy comedy film will make you feel for poor Matilda whose own parents practically neglect and mistreat her. But with her psychokinetic abilities, she helps and forms a bond with her teacher Miss Honey.

The Goonies (1985) Official Trailer - Sean Astin, Josh Brolin Adventure Movie HD

Watch this video on YouTube

Who wouldn’t enjoy watching a group of misfits out to find some hidden treasure while chased by a family of criminals who want the treasure for themselves? Plus, it’s a Steven Spielberg film, giving it that unique element of fun and adventure!

The Princess Bride Official Trailer #2 - Wallace Shawn Movie (1987) HD

Watch this video on YouTube

This postmodern fairy tale and cult classic is highly praised by critics. So much so, it is included in a number of categories such as Bravo’s 100 Funniest Films, The American Film Institute’s 100 Greatest Film Love Stories, and Channel 4’s 50 Greatest Comedy Films. We just know it never fails to make us feel good.

Office Space Trailer (02/19/1999)

Watch this video on YouTube

This black comedy film is for those who have a little dark humor. It’s definitely for one of those days when you want to just blow off some steam after a rough day at work. With its sharp lines and witty one-liners, this film will definitely do its job!

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story Of Fire Saga | Official Trailer | Netflix

Watch this video on YouTube

If you’re from a small town and have big dreams, this film will inspire you to reach for them. This film may seem a bit odd and silly because of its portrayal of small-town Icelandic pop duo Fire Saga. But with the cast’s stellar performance and the story’s sentimental ending, you won’t be able to resist loving this film.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Official Trailer - John Cleese Movie (1974)

Watch this video on YouTube

If you’re a history buff, you will certainly love this hilarious take on King Arthur and The Knights of the Round Table’s quest to find the Holy Grail. Another cult classic, this film inspired the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Spamalot.