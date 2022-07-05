Ms. Marvel Episode 5 Release Date and Time on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 introduced us to several new faces, including Red Dagger, aka Kareem. The episode took us to Karachi, where Kamala and her mother travel to meet Sana, Kamala’s grandmother. The teenage superhero crossed paths with Kareem at the railway station. However, their first meeting was unpleasant as Kareem thought she was a Clandestine team member. Later, when Kareem learned the truth, he took Kamala to a hideout where random tourists were not allowed to enter.

There, Kamala met Waleed, who was the Red Dagger before Kareem. He later sacrificed his life to save Kareem and Kamala from Clandestines. However, before dying at the hands of Najma, he told Kamala about the Noor dimension. He also told her how their world and the Noor dimension co-exist.

In the upcoming episode, we can expect to see Kamala defeating the Clandestines using her superpowers. Apart from that, we may see Kamala confronting more powerful enemies and learning the full potential of the bracelet. Also, the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel concluded by showing Kamala time traveling to the India-Pakistan partition era. Hence, Episode 5 of Ms. Marvel might also shed some light on that.

Ms. Marvel Season 5 will be available on Disney Plus on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 12:00 AM PDT. The show release timing might vary as per different time zones. To make your streaming easy, we have listed the time schedule for different regions:

Pacific Time: 12:00 AM PDT

Central Time: 2:00 AM CDT

Eastern Time: 3:00 AM EDT

British Time: 8:00 AM GMT

European Time: 9:00 AM CEST

Indian Time: 12:30 PM IST

This would be the penultimate episode of Ms. Marvel, so the show will conclude next week with the final episode’s release. Anyway, this is an exciting year for Marvel fans as Thor: Love and Thunder is getting a theatrical release on July 8, and later Disney Plus will bring the anticipated She-Hulk TV series, which is scheduled to premiere in August.

