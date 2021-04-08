Must-Have Gadgets That Every Gaming Geek Should Own

With ever-changing and advancing technology the world of gaming has seen a fast and mammoth rise in the gaming community. Gaming setups are hot debates and the latest games can prompt soliloquies that go on for hours. With so much new tech and gadgets popping out left, right, and center it’s no wonder that people get sucked into the gaming world. Adequately called “gamer geeks” have probably every new gadget that’s available to man.

When you have everything it’s hard to find something new and exciting to add to your collection. This goes for games and gadgets. The gaming geniuses have a cool list of the games to help you find your next fixation. But once you have your newly stocked library you may want some new toys to go with it. We’ve put together a list of the latest gadgets to get you frothing at the mouth.

Must-Have Gadgets

This list is just a little dive into all the cool things on the market right now for gamers. There are tons of reviews and blog posts to help you keep up with what’s out there, what’s dropping soon, and what you have to have. If you’re savvy you can also find coupons to help you get exactly what you want. Do a bit of research into blogs, forums, and the like to find out more on where to get the best coupons. We’ve picked a variety of things to help you create the perfect gaming setup. Whether you choose the items on this list or items just like it we’re sure you can boast about your mission control headquarters.

1. Luminoodle TV Backlight

Time to make the battle station shine. This is one “gadget” that is purely for the aesthetic of your gaming area. This light strip and ones like it come with 3M adhesive backing so you can stick it just about anywhere. With color options and brightness settings, it’s the perfect thing to create the right ambiance to get you in the gaming spirit. They can also reduce eye strain and don’t interfere with your TV or monitor’s lighting. They come in different sizes so you can find on to fit your space and charging is a breeze as they have a USB charging port. The great thing is you can get them to match your light-up keyboard and mouse.

2. COZOO Gaming Headset Stand

This headset stand does way more than elevate your coveted headphones. This particular gaming headset stand is also a charging hub. It has three USB ports and two power outlets. That means you can charge your headsets, phones, tablets, and smartwatches all in less time than it takes using their original charges.

3. Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

One of the best gaming laptops on the market, we had to give it a special mention. For RMG gaming on the go, you’re going to love this. It can get a bit troublesome trying to pin down the right gaming laptop. This is one you’re going to want to read up on. It has Intel’s six-core i7 processor, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 graphic chips, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. If you’re talking about speed, performance, and memory these are the specs want.

4. SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 1TB

This portable SSD can speed up your gaming station by replacing your console’s built-in hard drive which can get slower over time. It can store up to about 50 PlayStation 4 games. It has about a 2TB storage capacity and can get with PlayStation and Xbox. It’s also super easy to use.

5.Nomad Base Station Pro

One of the pricey options for a charging station. However, it’s worth it when you consider that it’s the only one that has full-surface charging. Meaning you can place your devices anywhere on the station and they’ll charge, hassle-free. With others options, you will have to be more precise. For gaming, this is a nifty gadget to have. Especially if you’re an intense gamer, Things die quickly and when you have to switch out you want something that’s going to charge them up fast and without fuss. It sports a leather material and simultaneously charges up to three devices at a time.

6. HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S is probably one of the most comfortable out there. A perfect option for those who are gaming for hours on end. Super comfortable, reasonably priced, with a microphone that picks up everything, this is one to consider.

7. Razer Kishi Android Controller

A comparable option to the switch controller; this is perfect for those that love gaming on the go. It’s comfortable and turns just about any smartphone into a gaming station. This is perfect for those long commutes or when you have to wait in line for long periods of time or if you want to get some gaming in at the office to unwind.

8. Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset

The Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone virtual reality headset with a built-in display that features motion tracking. With a 3-hour battery life, you can get in the zone playing your favorite games or movies. This is great for those that can afford gaming computers, consoles, or other high-end smartphones to operate.

9. RESPAWN 200 Gaming Chair

If you’re looking to upgrade your captains’ chair then this one is a great option. This one of the non-techy gadgets on this list but one we think you’ll love. It sports a faux leather material, with a high back and headrest to help support your spine. There are a variety of colors to choose from so you can find the right one to match your theme. Having the right gaming chair is important. You want something comfortable and that is ergonomically designed. Spending tons of hours gaming can mess with your spinal alignment especially you’re sitting in the wrong chair.

10. Elgato Key Light

This light is perfect for gaming streamers or twitch users. It’s better than a softbox as the light doesn’t heat up the same way. Helps to eliminate so that you can be fully seen by your viewers. This LED is perfect for setting the stage. You can control the settings via an app on your phone. So you can get the right look for your streaming brand.

11. Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar

This sleek but powerful soundbar is a nice attention to any gaming setup. Its design makes it perfect to sit along with your gaming PC or TV station. It offers built-in subwoofers, Bluetooth, and Alexa voice control giving you that surround sound feel. This is perfect for really getting into the gaming landscape.

There are a plethora of gadgets out there to enhance your gaming experience. These are just a few items we thought are lovely gamer geeks would love. Whatever your setup might be we’re sure you’ll find something on your here to give it that extra flare.