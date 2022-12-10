Movies & Television

National Treasure: Edge of History Release Time and Date on Disney Plus

By Jo Craig

Lisette Olivera holding a globe in National Treasure: Edge of History
A new age of treasure hunting is about to begin on Disney Plus and we confirm National Treasure: Edge of History’s release time and date on the platform and we also introduce you to the cast.

Starting with the release of the first feature film in 2004, the National Treasure series released its sequel, Book of Secrets, three years later. A third film is also said to be in development.

Created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley and based on the characters created by Jim Kouf, Oren Aviv, and Charles Segars, the action-adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History serves as a continuation of the popular film series.

National Treasure: Edge of History Release Date

National Treasure: Edge of History is scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The series is confirmed to have 10 episodes within its Season 1 run and each episode will air weekly after a double-bill premiere on the aforementioned date.

The Disney Plus show has not been billed as a miniseries or limited series, meaning it has the potential to extend into Season 2.

The project was first announced in 2020 by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, with filming starting in February 2022 in Baton Rouge before wrapping in June of the same year in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

National Treasure: Edge of History Release Time

Following the release schedule of most Disney Plus shows, National Treasure: Edge of History will debut at Midnight PT on the platform.

This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
Meet the National Treasure: Edge of History Cast

Fans of the film series will notice two familiar faces returning for the sequel series in Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel, who will be returning to play Riley Poole and Detective Peter Sadusky.

The line of new characters will be led by newcomer Lisette Alexis, debuting in her first major role and joined by Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Below, we have included the full cast list:

  • Lisette Alexis – Jess Valenzuela
  • Lyndon Smith – FBI Agent Ross
  • Zuri Reed – Tasha Rivers
  • Jake Austin Walker – Liam Sadusky
  • Antonio Cipriano – Oren Bradley
  • Jordan Rodrigues – Ethan
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones – Billie Pearce
  • Justin Bartha – Riley Poole
  • Harvey Keitel – Peter Sadusky

