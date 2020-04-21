Need Space? If So, Support Captain Mutant’s Classic Space Lego Ideas Proposal!

Space was all the rage back in the 1970s and the 1980s and LEGO wasn’t one to miss that opportunity. Back then, their Classic Space themed products were the subject of much fascination and awe given the time period. Nowadays, you don’t see much of those LEGO products but thanks to a YouTuber named Captain Mutant and his Classic Space LEGO Ideas Proposal, you can now enjoy that theme once again!

Introductions are in order, of course, Captain Mutant is a LEGO YouTuber who specializes in covering LEGO expos all over the world. Apart from that, he also features some interesting new LEGO models and themes from different fandoms. Check out his YouTube channel if you’re interested.

Now back to the matter at hand, the Classis Space LEGO has now poised for revival in LEGO Ideas thanks to Captain Mutant. Captain Mutant has stated that his proposal had the 40th anniversary of the Classic Space LEGO theme in mind. There are only 36 days left at the time of writing before that said anniversary takes place.

Whether you’re old enough to have borne witness to the Classic Space’s heyday or not, the proposal needs your support! At the time of writing it has 957 supporters and counting.

As for the proposed set itself, it is made up of a whopping 1,978 pieces with different ways to build. That means limitless modularity. It also comes complete with all the usual space station vehicles, Minifigure personnel, and the buildings as well; those can be arranged or rebuilt in many different ways.

The multiple sets also connect together via airlocks for authenticity and for that huge modular space station look. Make sure to give your love and support to this Classic Space LEGO proposal if you want it officiated.