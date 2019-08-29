Nerd or geek culture has persisted long enough to become a huge thing over the past few decades. In fact, we dweebs can be considered as our own group of people. We share a common liking for things that the usual pedestrian does not. For that matter, it’s only appropriate that we have our own brand of music, that’s where nerdcore musician Twill Distilled comes in!

Now, what is nerdcore, you ask? It’s something that represents us in our full radiant glory! Well, it’s a genre of music to be exact; it’s that’s characterized by themes and subjects which is interesting to us. It branched out from Hip Hop and thus features Hip Hop music but with a more wholesome nerdy twist! It’s infinitely preferable to the likes of mumble rap (fight me!).

Along with big nerdcore musician names like Schaffer the Darklord and Lex the Lexicon Artist, Twill Distilled raises the banners of nerd culture high. Moreover, Twill is on a roll with her new album called Invader. Check out one of her songs below:

That’s from three years ago; if you want a sample of Twill Distilled’s latest album, you can check it out here:

By successfully combining techno-beats and some hot rap lyricism, Twill Distilled has brought to us music we could call our own. As for the album, Invader, Twill’s main inspiration for her electrifying audio is self-love and acceptance something we’re all familiar with. Twill also recalled of her life experiences and being caught between two passions.

The included songs are not just Hip Hop but also RnB, Pop, and Indie; all of them, however, have nerdcore in common! Twill Distilled’s Invader album is both available for purchase and free on platforms like Spotify and Pandora.