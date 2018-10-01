Halloween is just a few more weeks away and you know what means… the start of the Holiday Season. Oh and also, lots of food and item sales, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves and focus on Halloween. Of course, not just any Halloween family activity will do, you also have to dress the part and that means costumes. Whether you want to overdo it like what a certain housewife did in Modern Family and turn your home into a house of horrors or stick to the low-cost cosplays, we got you covered. Our fresh new ideas for family Halloween costumes (especially the nerdy families out there) will leave you giggling with glee.





Since it is also 2018, we have prepared 18 ideas for your family to choose from, and make no mistake, these are geeky Halloween costumes. Do note that this is not a ranking, meaning there is no pressure to stick to the best suggestion. Without further ado, here they are:

18. Infinity War (Post-Thanos)

Who could forget the biggest movie of the year (so far) and also one of the most depressing? There is nothing spookier than having your expectations shattered to dust, like what Thanos did to half the universe. P.S. for this one, bring dust, lots of them, oh and do avoid including Starlord as part of the costume choices, the guy’s a jackass.

17. The Incredibles

Okay, so while this is perfect for a nuclear family of five, do note that there are a lot more side characters in The Incredibles franchise like Frozone, Edna Mode, or some of the side heroes in Incredibles 2. You might want to draw straws on this one if your family is more than five though in order to avoid chaos with the children and who gets to play as Jack-Jack.

16. Justice League

The Avengers have certainly fared a lot better than these guys in the movie industry. However, that also means that these guys are the lesser popular choice, meaning you have less competition. Kudos to whoever gets to pick Batman in the Justice League nerdy Halloween costumes selection.

15. Ghostbusters

Lots of trick-or-treaters are going to be running around in ghost costumes and when it comes to ghost extermination, who you’re gonna call? If you also do manage to make a Proton Pack that shoots out candies, then you win the Family Halloween Costumes award. Tip: feel free to use characters from both the original and the all-female reboot, that makes eight, or just add Slimer if you have a baby, he/she won’t mind anyway.

14. Adventure Time

Sadly, Adventure Time just aired it’s last and final episode this month, it’s title was “Come Along With Me”… *sob* *sniff,* these are manly tears, mind you. Anyway, there are lots of interesting characters in Adventure Time to choose from. Tip: you can also buy candies that were based on the Candy People characters in the cartoon, like Peppermint Buttler, Princess Bubblegum, Cinnamon Bun, Starchy, Candy Cane Guy, and Chocoberry to name a few.

13. Stranger Things

Nothing nerdier than this one, oh and it is also quite simple and low-cost. The downside is, it is really popular meaning lots of competition and some mouthbreather– er, non-fans might also mistake you for being in your casual attire. By the way, whoever gets chosen to dress-up as Eleven, make sure they shave their head or they are out, you know, for authenticity.

12. The Walking Dead

It might be rated for Mature audiences due to a lot of sexual depictions and gore, but that does not stop you from making costumes. Just dress up as Rick Grimes make the children dress up as zombies and tie them to a pole or a leash and voila! even Comic-Con was never that creative or resourceful.

11. Star Wars (Skywalker/Solo Family/Or Anyone Really)

Thanks to Disney, we now have a Star Wars film every year, and that means you have to keep up with your Halloween costumes. Also, Han Solo and Chewie pairing is old news, make sure to include Kylo Ren and Rey, or even Kylo Ren and Han Solo duo if you’re feeling extra evil.

10. The Simpsons/Family Guy/Any cartoon about a dysfunctional family

While your family may not be as dysfunctional as the one raised by Homer and Marge Simpson or Peter and Lois Griffin, there is no denying that nearly everyone will recognize this one. If you do pick Family Guy though, make sure that the dog or the baby gets the Meg Griffin costume, so you can tell it to shut up without repercussions.

9. Sailor Moon

Okay, this might be the most daring out there– for the dads. Imagine your hairy 40-year-old man of the house dressed up in sailor uniforms with skirt colors that belong on a spectrum that can make the LGBT community drool. Don’t forget the wigs too, plus Halloween reward points if most of your family members are male.

8. Mad Max

Oh, what a day, what a lovely day for Family Halloween Costumes! The reboot of the Mad Max franchise will ensure that your Mad Max family costumes for Halloween will be welcomed to the gates of Valhalla all shiny and chrome. Do include the car in this one too.

7. Powerpuff Girls

Perfect for dads who are surrounded by a dominantly female family. Dress up as Professor Utonium and let the girls (and the wife) have fun with whoever gets to dress up as their favorite Powerpuff Girl, just be there to mediate in case a catfight erupts.

6. Austin Powers (Dr. Evil and Mini-Me)

Having a toddler or a one-year-old for Halloween opens up tons of opportunity for costumes. However, most of them pale in comparison to Dr. Evil and Mini-Me, dad will have to shave his head though, mom can probably get away with it as Austin Powers. Shagadelic baby!

5. Jurassic Park/World

If you ever wanted to dress as a clumsy T-Rex or Jeff Goldblum, sweaty abs and all, here’s the chance. One T-Rex will not do however, you will need tons of them, life finds a way, after all. Be sure that one of you actually dresses up as a clever girl.

4. Pokemon

Kids will surely want nothing more than to dress up as their favorite Pokemon in Holloween. Be sure to dress up as a trainer too and bring some Pokeballs, gotta catch them all, the candies we mean. Warning, don’t dress up as a legendary Pokemon unless you want to people to involuntarily throw balls at you in hopes of taking you home… unless that is what you want.

3. Game of Thrones

If you want to look like princes and princesses but without the sterile Disney atmosphere, then Game of Thrones is your best option. If you have huskies, all the better since you can dress up as the Starks. Bonus points for dressing up as a Headless Ned Stark. Also, whatever you do, avoid dressing up as the Lannisters as a family, because, you know, people might ask you to pay your debts… you might get some nasty looks too.

2. Shrek

It would be a disservice to humanity if you have a Halloween costume party and not dress up as Shrek. Shrek has a family too, that should make it easy for you. If you do want a low-cost Shrek cosplay too, just dress up as an onion with layers, or put on a donkey suit.

1. Trumps

Yep, we saved the best for last (arguably), nothing spookier than these guys, this is your Halloween trump card. It is a complete concept for a nuclear family of four too. If you find yourself needing more characters, just take some of his cabinet members.

Easy, low-cost, and very recognizable, you might even be asked for some selfies or get pelted with raw eggs depending on where you go, stay safe this Halloween.