13 Nerdy Flash Drives You Didn’t Know You Needed

Don’t you just hate it when you’re on your computer in the middle of writing a really important report or code, and your computer decides to act up? Or when you’re just about to save a file, and everything freezes? Yes, it sucks when files get lost. Just when you least expect it. I’m pretty sure you know what I’m talking about. This is why backing up your files is one of the most important rules of the 21st century. Since today happens to be International Back Up Day, why not check out these nerdy flash drives to store your files AND bring out the geek in you?

Iron Man

Check out this 16GB Iron Man USB flash drive. It may not be made out of Nitinol like his infamous suit, but this one will still hold your files pretty darn well! It also lights up in blue when plugged in your PC. Too bad it doesn’t come with an arc reactor!

Transformers

Now this little fella is more than meets the eye. When used as a memory drive, it looks pretty much like any other flash drive out there. BUT, from the name itself, it can transform into this robot-like creature when not in use. Of course, you just have to figure out for yourself how to assemble it. Easy peasy.

Howard Wolowitz

TBBT fans, rejoice! We’ve got here a Wolowitz flash drive with 8GB of memory perfect for storing your doctorate thesis or some snapshots from your trip to the International Space Station. Better yet, why not store files from a top-secret government operation as well?

Game Controller

Show off your gaming skills with this game controller memory stick. It comes in 3 storage sizes: 16GB, 32GB, and 64 GB.

Master Yoda

Make sure your files are protected by the one and only Jedi Grand Master Yoda. Surely, no Dark Force will be able to penetrate and steal your files with this awesome and handy 32GB flash drive. It also comes with a metal chain so you can bring Yoda’s wisdom with you anywhere you go.

Superhero USB Collectibles

Flash drives nowadays come in such large capacities that all you really need is just one. But these superhero USB flash drives are just too cute not to grab! Characters include: Batman, Captain America, Iron Man, Spiderman, Groot, Green Lantern, Superman, and many more! Sure you may not use all of them at the same time, but I’m sure they will all come in handy eventually. If not as nerdy flash drives, maybe as decor on your work desk?

Super Mario

Save all the coins that you can grab and level up with this Super Mario flash drive! This will certainly bring out the inner child of any 80s kid out there!

Pokemon

When it comes to Pokemon, you just gotta catch them all, right? These nerdy flash drives come in various designs such as the Poke Ball, Pikachu, Squirtle, and Charmander. Get as many designs as you can, and save as many files in return!

Harry Potter

Whether you’re bailing out on class for a trip to Hogsmeade or fighting off some Dementors, these Harry Potter memory sticks are perfect for keeping your grades up and storing your Hogwarts homework! You can channel your inner Hermione for schoolwork, your inner Ron for fun games, your inner Harry for some Quidditch strategies, or your inner Dumbledore for some memories from the Pensieve.

Star Trek x Mimobot

These Star Trek x Mimobot character flash drives are out of this world. These are not only perfect for storing your files, but they also come with pre-loaded exclusive Star Trek content! Yes, you read that right. These flash drives include comics, wallpapers, sound bytes, screensavers, avatars, and more to personalize your computer.

Game of Thrones

The internet is surely a great place, but it can also be full of nasty viruses. Indeed, it can be dark and full of terrors. Score these Game of Thrones flash drives, and you can channel your inner Arya, Danaerys, Jon Snow, Drogon, Tyrion, and even the Night King (yikes!).

Cryptex Round Lock

This Cryptex Round Lock flash drive has steampunk written all over it. This vintage-looking device is perfect for storing your top-secret files, as the USB can only be accessed by those that know the combination that unlocks it. Pretty revolutionary, huh?

Slavatech Pentode Radio Tube

This tiny device looks like it came out of a 19th-century movie. Its design is a cross between industrial machinery and music, wouldn’t you agree? Interestingly enough, the flash drive is enclosed with a copper-heavy, USSR radio vacuum tube from 1981. Like any good vacuum tube, it also lights up in a warm, orange color when plugged in your PC.

