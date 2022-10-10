Movies & Television

Netflix's The Midnight Club was "Designed" With Season 2 in Mind

By Jo Craig

Adia as Cheri Ian, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Iman Benson as Ilonka, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Ruth Codd as Anya, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Chris Sumpter as Spencer in episode 102 of The Midnight Club
The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Midnight Club**

The Midnight Club is the latest compelling binge from creator and director Mike Flanagan, who previously graced us with The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor. With all episodes aired on the same release day, we discuss if Season 2 is on the table.

As it stands, none of Flanagan’s Netflix series have received a second season. Instead, the creator went for an anthology approach, where the narrative didn’t continue but many of the actors returned to play different roles.

Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike and follows eight patients who meet up regularly at midnight to share sinister stories while residing in a hospice.

Is The Midnight Club a Limited Series?

No, The Midnight Club has not been billed by Netflix as a limited series, which opens up the possibility of its return.

Limited series, or miniseries, mean the show will be capped to one season, where the narrative will also be concluded. There have been some exceptions to this rule, including HBO’s Big Little Lies series which was originally billed as limited but ended up continuing into a second season because of its popularity.

The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass were all billed as miniseries, meaning those narratives will not continue in the future, with all three shows coming to a natural conclusion.

The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

The Midnight Club was “Designed” with Season 2 in Mind

At the time of writing, The Midnight Club has not been renewed for Season 2 by Netflix, as the streaming platform is likely waiting to see how Season 1 performed.

The ending of Episode 10 brought about a significant cliffhanger relating to Dr. Stanton’s true identity, and considering most of our main characters are still alive by the end, this is textbook grounds for its continuation.

Forbes also reported that The Midnight Club is a passion project of Flanagan’s, who has spent the last few decades trying to bring the story to the small screen.

The source material from Christopher Pike also extends past one book, meaning there’s plenty of content to adapt.

Speaking to Elite Daily, via Forbes, Flanagan spoke about how The Midnight Club was designed to continue:

“This was designed to be ongoing. We probably won’t know for another month or so what Netflix wants to do. But this was very much designed to continue. Pike has many books, and so we have a lot of incredible material to pull from.”

A toast to those before and to the prospect of Season 2.

The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Fans are Ready for Season 2

Netflix should have no problem deciding whether or not to renew The Midnight Club because the reviews are glowing.

After subscribers spent the weekend binging, they made their voices heard on Twitter demanding a second season.

One fan said they would be “so mad” if the show is not renewed for Season 2, and another said maybe Season 2 isn’t such a good idea because it means seeing more of their favorite characters die.

By Jo Craig

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix.

