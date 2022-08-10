Never Have I Ever Season 3 Release Date, Time and What to Expect

Devi Vishwakumar is making a comeback with Never Have I Ever Season 3, and here’s the release schedule of the upcoming season of Netflix’s comedy-drama series.

Never Have I Ever has been one of the rare television shows that have broken the South-Asian stereotypes since the day it premiered on Netflix. The show follows Devi Vishwakumar, a high-school girl who lost the ability to walk after her father’s death. However, after three months, she suddenly stood on her legs only to see her crush, Paxton.

The American series stars many South-Asian and Hollywood stars, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan, and more. After witnessing the dramatic conclusion in the second season of Never Have I Ever, fans have been waiting to get more of Devi’s story.

Never Have I Ever will officially come out on the streaming giant on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12 AM PT. The show will include ten episodes with a runtime of 30 minutes each, landing on Netflix altogether. Here’s the time schedule that International fans can follow:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

British Timing- 8:00 AM

Indian Timing- 12:30 PM

Philippines Timing- 3:00 PM

What to Expect from Never Have I Ever Season 3?

At the end of the second season of Never Have I Ever, Paxton and Devi decide they will not hide their relationship anymore. So, the upcoming season will probably show what happens next in their lives and Ben’s role in all this. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said that the love triangle between Devi, Paxton, and Ben would still be there in the upcoming season.

couldn't wait any longer for the debut of Daxton so HERE IT IS https://t.co/i0UQfAvnqq — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) August 8, 2022

Well, a new entry may change things a bit. This time, it might be a love square instead of a triangle. Thanks to Anirudh Pisharody’s Des, a new Indian face in the show.

Moreover, this season won’t put a full stop to Devi’s story as the news of the final season (Season 4), scheduled to air in 2023, has already taken the internet by storm.