Never Miss Breakfast With This Stormtrooper Helmet Toaster

Ever wondered why the Stormtroopers of the Empire in Star Wars are all inept marksmen? They are so bad at their job and so good at being fodder, they’ve become a timeless joke for poor aim. Yet, they still manage to look menacing because of their appearances– although their armor is quite useless. Speaking of their armor– the helmet, specifically, you can have a better use for it than them with the Stormtrooper Helmet Toaster!

You heard it right! Now you can finally use those hotheaded Jango Fett clones’ armor to make a good breakfast. It’s a shame they can’t do the same, their aim probably would have improved if only they could. Anyway, this awesome Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Toaster or Stormtrooper Gloss White Toaster, as per the official name, is a fully functioning kitchen appliance.

The toaster measures approximately 12″ x 8.5″ x 7″ and can toast two slices of bread at the same time. It has a toast darkness adjustment knob and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. These two settings for toasting are aptly called the Light Side and the Dark Side. You can also fit English muffins or bagels inside, not just sliced bread. You need a healthy diet while purging the Jedi, after all.

It’s officially licensed, of course, and the best part? It can brand your toast with an Empire logo on each side of a slice of bread. That way, you know who owns you, the galaxy, and the Jedi.

The cost? Not as much as a space station that’s equipped to destroy planets, thankfully. The Stormtrooper Helmet Toaster is available for only $49.99– it’s actually on a 17 percent sale right now so you can take advantage of this deal if you hurry. Make the Empire proud!

