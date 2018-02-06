New for Board Game Geeks: The Dark Crystal Board Game

Calling all board game geeks and fans of The Dark Crystal.

ThinkGeek has just released an official eponymous board game of the classic movie that terrified many a child in the 80s.

With Netflix’s version coming out next year, The Dark Crystal board game is an excellent way to keep yourself busy.

The Dark Crystal board game is directly based on the movie but can be played without watching it. Still, if you haven’t seen, knowing the context will probably heighten the experience.

Product specs:

For 2-4 players

Ages 6+

Play time: 60-120 min.

Mechanic: Area movement, co-operative play, dice rolling, time track

Includes: 4 collectible figurines – Jen, Kira, skekSil the Chamberlain, and skekUng the Garthim-Master 24 page rule book 2′ x 2′ board game 25 world cards, 9 mystic cards, 7 skeksis cards, and 15 minion cards Over 20 game tokens 6 dice (D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, and D20) 4 character sheets and 4 special ability cards Cardboard stand-ups and bases – 4 garthim, 1 slave podling, 1 gourmand skeksis, and 1 slave-master skeksis, 1 orrery turn track



Treat yourself – and the kids – to a different kind of board game. Just make sure the lights are on.

The game will set you back $49.99.

