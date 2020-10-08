Nintendo Switch Games to Look Forward to This October

October is here and that means new game releases! If you’re on the lookout for new games since you’re bored with old ones, here are some of the October Nintendo Switch games you should consider!

Image Credit: Nintendo

October must be an exciting month for Super Mario fans. Kicking off October is the release of the classic Super Mario Bros. game but with a twist. In celebration of the game’s 35th anniversary, Nintendo has released a battle royale-style game for Super Mario. This is exciting as the game is where 35 players play Mario levels simultaneously. Players will compete with each other to complete the levels and become the last Mario standing.

What’s even better about Super Mario Bros. 35 is that it’s completely free for Nintendo Switch Online members! However, the game is only available to play until March 31, 2021.

If you’re a fan of RPG or Japanese-style games, Ys Origin should be something on your radar. It’s an adventure game where you will choose to play as either a knight or a mage. Both of these characters will go on a quest to find the twin Goddesses in the Devil’s Tower, all while fighting the demonic forces in the tower.

Players can choose to play from 3 characters and the game itself has 4 modes: Story, Time Attack, Arena Mode, and Speedrun Mode.

Image Credit: Nintendo

WARSAW is another game released on the first day of October, alongside Super Mario Bros. 35 and Ys Origin. This is another RPG set in the streets of Warsaw in 1944. In this game, you’ll be a character who’ll be taking part in the uprising that is fighting against enemy forces. There’ll also be interactions with other characters in the game where you’ll know their backstories. This provides an enriching gameplay and adds more depth to the story. As you go through the game, you will learn various skills and techniques to fight against the enemies. An added bonus to this game is that if you’re a history lover, you’ll love this game since you’ll be able to participate in historic events as well.

Football (or soccer) fans, as well as FIFA enthusiasts, should look forward to this game releasing on October 9. The FIFA video games series have always been popular; and a favorite game to some. EA Sports’ latest FIFA release will have some of the latest kits and other equipment. Fans will be able to enjoy the game in different modes like career mode, tournaments, skill games, and more.

You can purchase the game here.

Another popular game coming back this October is G.I. Joe with Operation Blackout! Set to release on October 13, the game “is a team-based third-person shooter where you play as your favorite characters from Team G.I. Joe and Team Cobra.” The game has 17 story campaigns and 12 playable characters that include Snake Eyes, Roadblock, Cobra Commander, and more.

Players can choose to play Operation Blackout with a friend on co-op mode, or in 4-player PvP matches in 4 modes: Capture the Flag, Assault, King of the Hill, and Deathmatch Arena.

Another Mario game is on this list for October! This is an exciting game to play with family and friends in the comforts of your own home. Going by its name, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, players can race a Mario Kart race track in real-world: your home. There are gates that come with the game and you use that to customize your own courses – and you can even use physical objects in your home to add more obstacles. You can also opt for an in-game environment like jungles and snowscapes.

To play, you just have to make sure that you and your friends have their own Nintendo Switch, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game, and a Mario or Luigi kart. The game is set to release on October 16.

Players of the Pokémon Sword and Shield game can now look forward to the Crown Tundra expansion pack coming this October 22! The Crown Tundra is set in the snowy and mountainous landscape of Crown Tundra. In this game, you are tasked to explore Crown Tundra and be the leader of its exploration team. Moreover, if you’ve noticed the Pokémon dens in the Max Raid battles, you’ll be able to explore them in this game.

You can also look forward to seeing new Pokémon in the expansion pack such as Calyrex, a Psychic/Grass-type Pokémon.

You might also enjoy: