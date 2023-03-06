One Piece Episode 1054 was supposed to get released the past weekend, but unfortunately, the anime had to go on a hiatus. This time, the production unit of the anime was not responsible for the delay. In fact, as the National marathon of Japan was broadcasted on the local channels of Japan at the same time slot, fans didn’t get the new episode of their favorite anime for a short period. But there is nothing to be afraid of, as here, we have given the information of the episode’s new release date and time.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece never goes out of trend, be it the manga or the animated series. So, whenever an episode or a chapter of it gets delayed, fans get restless, and they instantly start looking for information regarding its new release date and time.

Well, here, every curious One Piece fan will learn about the release date and time for the anime’s episode 1054.

When does One Piece Episode 1054 get released?

One Piece Episode 1054 will get released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST. For fans worldwide, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode at the below timings:

Pacific Time-7:00 AM

Mountain Time-8:00 AM

Central Time- 9:00 AM

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM

British Time-3:00 PM (Sunday)

European Time- 5:00 PM (Sunday)

Indian Time- 8:30 PM (Sunday)

What’s happening in One Piece anime right now?

Luffy and Kaido’s legendary fight from the manga is finally being adapted into the anime series. The Straw Hats’ battle against the Big Mom, King, and Kaido was one of the best things One Piece fans got to see in the manga series.

That story arc lasted for a very long, so expect the same from the anime series. However, each moment in this arc is nothing short of legendary, so don’t be surprised to see One Piece trending every week when the new episode airs. Currently, in the anime, Luffy is struggling against Kaido, but the Pirate captain will soon rise up against all odds.