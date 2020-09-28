The pandemic may have forced us to cancel yearly events and stay in our homes as much as possible, but it doesn’t mean we should stop enjoying films! Various film festivals all over the world have decided to make their events online – giving us movie lovers a chance to enjoy amazing films from the comfort of our homes. See our list below of online film festivals to attend this 2020!

Ongoing Film Festivals

New York Film Festival

September 17 – October 11

The long-awaited annual New York Film Festival came back this year as a hybrid film festival. The event that started last September 17 and will end on October 11 has been offering both drive-in and virtual screenings. For those interested to attend, their drive-in theaters are located at the Bronx Zoo, Brooklyn Army Terminal, and The New York Hall of Science. Virtual screenings are only available in the U.S. and U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands). You may get your tickets here.

Athens International Film Festival

September 23-October 4

This year marks the 26th Athens International Film Festival since its founding in 1995. For this year, the organizers have also decided to hold both in-person and virtual screenings. All 138 films are screening in the film festival – both in open air cinemas and online. You may watch their online screenings here.

Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

September 24-October 31

The Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF) is on its 36th year featuring various films by Asian American and Pacific Islander artists. The films for the festival are available for screening on the Eventive Virtual Festival, as well as on Zoom. To see a film, you will have to go to the page of the film you want to watch to register for the Zoom screening. Note that all films are available to Southern California residents, except San Diego. However, they also do have films available nationally and internationally. They have free/pay what you can films as well – but these are limited and may sell out fast.

Upcoming Film Festivals

Films Across Borders

October-December

Films Across Borders is a film festival organized by the American University, in partnership with various organizations like the We Are Water Foundation, Embassy of Switzerland, Mexican Cultural Institute, and more. You can look forward for this year’s theme: “Stories of Hope and Resilience” – featuring films that tell the stories of humans and wildlife. Moreover, this film festival will run for three months!

Asian American International Film Festival

October 1-11

Known as “The First Home to Asian American Cinema,” it is a film festival that celebrates the works of Asian, Asian-American, and Pacific Island filmmakers. For this year, they’ll be screening 17 feature films, 14 short film blocks, as well as over 16 workshops and masterclasses. Majority of the films will be available to watch in Canada and USA. However, some films will only be limited for viewing in the Tri-State area.

GlobeDocs Film Festival

October 1-12

Documentary lovers can look forward to the GlobeDocs Film Festival. Boston Globe brings the film festival online from October 1-12. Viewers can watch the films on the Eventive platform, however keep in mind that some will have limited access and some will only be available for streaming on select regions. You can look at their catalog for more details.

Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals

October 3-17

The Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals is another film festival that celebrates Asian films. If you’re a lover of South Asian-produced films, this event is definitely something to look forward to. It brings together seven South Asian Film Festivals from all over North America into one virtual event. With the event running for 15 days, you can look forward to various films and web content, along with Q&A with filmmakers and webinars as well.

BFI London Film Festival

October 7-18

Just like other film festivals mentioned here, this year’s BFI London Film Festival will be the first festival to be accessible across UK through virtual cinemas (together with several physical cinemas as well). Other than films, the BFI London Film Festival will also host online talks, panels, and events – all available worldwide!

AFI Fest

October 15-22

Audi presents AFI Fest, a film festival that features some of the best film all over the world. For this year, AFI Fest is going virtual – making the films they’re screening available all over US. Just like their previous events, they will also have sections that will showcase world cinema, as well as new auteurs. Talks with the filmmakers, and the AFI Summit will also be a part of this year’s festival. Tickets for AFI Fest will able available starting October 7.

NewFest LGBTQ Festival

October 16-27

Another film festival to look forward to is the NewFest LGBTQ Festival which anyone in the US can attend due to its virtual format this year. This event will feature 120 films, talks, and various virtual events – all related to LGBTQ+ film and media. If you’re in the area of Queens and Brooklyn, there are also drive-in theatres for this event if you prefer watching that way. Individual tickets are available for this event, as well as all-access passes.

You might also enjoy: