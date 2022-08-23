Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Selena Gomez, starrer mystery-comedy TV show, Only Murders in the Building wrapped up its Season 2 on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The fans love the series so much that they have already started craving Season 3. Well, in this post, we have talked about whether the show is renewed or canceled after Season 2.

Hulu’s popular comedy show has received an 8.1 rating from IMDB and 100% from Rotten Tomatoes. Besides these, after bagging several awards and nominations, the show is celebrated as one of the top crime-fiction shows with spectacular comedy aspects.

Only Murders In The Building | Season 2 Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10520 Only Murders In The Building | Season 2 Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gTADZ2Ule_8/hqdefault.jpg 1034929 1034929 center 32600

Will Only Murders in the Building Return with Season 3?

Only Murders in the Building will return with the third season. The show’s renewal was announced after Season 2 had released three episodes. Moreover, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin hinted on Tik Tok about the third season.

In an interview with TVLine, ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich stated:

Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to [executive producers] Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve [Martin], Marty [Short] and Selena [Gomez’s] work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.

Who killed Bunny? Stream the #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding finale now.



Turning off replies for 24 hours. Let's keep Twitter spoiler free. pic.twitter.com/MyIbrJhxLZ — Only Murders in the Building ????? ????? (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 23, 2022

No official statement has been made regarding the release window of the renewed season yet. Keeping in mind the release schedule of the previous seasons, it seems that the next season will land for streaming sometime in the summer of 2023.

Only Murders in the Building Cast details

There’s no chance of replacing the iconic trio, so reprising their roles in the third season, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin will appear as Mabel, Oliver, and Charles. Along with them, we can see some new faces as well as the old ones, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams, Tina Fey as Cinda Canning, Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas, James Caverly as Theo Dimas, and more.