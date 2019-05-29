Does your garage look like a hurricane just hit it?

Here’s the perfect solution to your “problem”: Donkey Kong Shelves.

YouTuber Donovan shares a pet project which you can use as a springboard for your own. It’s simple and easy. Even if you’re a DIY newbie, you’ll probably be able to pull it off.

According to him, the project was inspired by two things.

First – Wanting to get my garage organized. I had fallen into the trap of using the garage for storage, or tools, or materials, or whatnot, and it needed to end! Getting back to the point that I could park my car in the garage again and still be able to work on projects was my goal. Second – Donkey Kong. I try to add a geeky element to all my builds, and layout of the storage shelves reminded me of the classic game Donkey Kong. Using paint and stencils I created face pieces for all the shelves and made them look like they came straight out of the retro arcade game.

Organizing Your Garage – Donkey Kong Style!

Watch this video on YouTube

About Donovan:

Coming from a background of animation, film-making and being raised by a woodworker (dad) and a crafter (mom), he puts all those things together to create narrative style build videos on YouTube. Through mixing nostalgia with power tools, he creates fun and functional geek-themed projects based on video games, movies, cartoons, and pop culture.