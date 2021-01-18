Organize Your PC With the Humble Software Bundle for $1

A cluttered desk may be the mark of a brilliant mind, but a cluttered PC can be the bane of your existence. Over time, the files and software you amass on your PC can bog it down and give you a headache. You likely make it a habit to do regular cleanups, and if you don’t, all the more you need this Humble Software Bundle to organize your PC – and a little bit more.



For a mere buck, you can get three programs that will help you keep an organized PC – and then some:

IconPackager 10 CursorFX 4 WindowBlinds 10

Add about $10 to that, and you can unlock the following:

SpaceMonger 3 Start10 WindowFX 6 Deskscapes 10

And, if you shell out $15, you get all of the above plus:

Fences Multiplicity 3 KM SoundPackager 10 Groupy

If you get the software individually, you’ll pay a bit more than $100, so it’s a no-brainer.

As with all Bundles, part of your purchase will go to charity. In this instance, you’ll be helping Make-A-Wish and Save the Children!

The offer ends in TWO days.

—

