Oshi No Ko Chapter 118 will get released on digital platforms soon, and here, we have revealed the release schedule for the much-awaited chapter.

In the previous chapter, we saw that Kana decides to work on her only dream of becoming an actress. She leaves the B-Komachi group so that she could focus on her only goal. Besides that, Ruby gets the opportunity to play the role of Ai.

Fans are desperately waiting to see Ruby play the role of her mother as every fan surely misses Ai in the series, and now, seeing her daughter play the idol’s role will truly be amazing.

When does Oshi No Ko Chapter 118 get released?

Oshi No Ko Chapter 118 will get released on Manga Plus on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at midnight for Japan-based fans. The fandom in the other time zones can see the below time schedule:

Oshi No Ko becomes the fourth hottest manga in Manga Plus

Oshi No Ko’s popularity has been rising since episode one of its anime adaptation. That’s why the manga was also able to surpass the popularity of popular mangas such as Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia on Manga Plus.

A few moments later of its anime adaptation’s release, Oshi No Ko became the highest-rated series of Spring 2023. It even dominated the biggest release of the spring slate, i.e. Demon Slayer Season 3. Undoubtedly, we found it sitting on the first rank in MyAnimeList. Now the anime has given us five episodes, and we hope that the further episodes will maintain the same level of quality and keep every fan invested in it.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers