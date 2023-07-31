Aka Akasaka managed to tell more than one story in Oshi No Ko manga as the author sneakily brought in another character from Kanguya-Sama: Love is War and dropped some major plot details.

Oshi No Ko has become one of the most watched animes of 2023 as fans fell in love with the story about Ai and her children, Aqua and Ruby. However, manga fans got to see some more details in the special chapter of Oshi No Ko as a main character from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War makes an appearance.

NOTE: The article contains spoilers for Kagauya-Sama: Love is War.

Oshi No Ko and Kaguya-Sama: Love is War connection explored

In the special chapter of Oshi No Ko manga, Akasaka confirms that Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’s main character Kaguya Shinomiya ends up marrying Miyuki Shirogane.

In the chapter, the readers are shown that Kaguya follows her heart and becomes a photographer, and her photos are credited to ‘Kaguya Shirogane,’ hinting that she got married to Miyuki in the end.

They take place in the same universe

Previously, Akasaka confirmed that both the mangas take place in the same universe. However, Oshi No Ko takes place in the future.

This does not come as a surprise as Kaguya appears to be much older than how she has been portrayed in the manga and anime.

Throughout the Oshi No Ko anime fans will see various references to Kaguya-Sama: Love is War. It is unclear if the same will be portrayed in the anime. However, the doors for a crossover are not shut given that both the animes and mangas have managed to develop a large audience.

Where to watch these animes

Oshi no Ko can be streamed on HiDive. As of now, only one season of the anime is out.

Meanwhile, fans can watch Kaguya-Sama: Love is War on Crunchyroll. There are three seasons of the show. There are two movies based on the anime. The first one was released in 2019 and a sequel was released in 2021.

Gaming Trailers