New Oshi No Ko releases today, June 7, include episode 8 of the anime, episode 3 of the English dub, and manga chapter 120.

The fantastic Oshi No Ko series took a surprise break last week as the anime adaptation aired a special recap episode featuring the voice actors for Aqua and Ruby.

Thankfully, the popular anime adaptation is back today; however, it is actually only the first of three major Oshi No Ko launches, with the English dub and manga also set to release new content.

So, what time will Oshi No Ko episode 8, English dub episode 3, and manga chapter 120 now release worldwide?

Oshi No Ko/Doga Kobo/anime_oshinoko YouTube channel

Following the delay last week, Oshi No Ko episode 8 is scheduled to premiere via the HiDive streaming platform on Wednesday, June 7.

The new episode is titled ‘First Time’ and will be available to stream worldwide from the following times:

The preview caption for episode 8 reads:

“Akane perfectly understands Ai and traces her behavior. She even saw through the fact that Ai had an illegitimate child. Aqua has a strong interest in the actress Akane…!”

Oshi No Ko English dub episode 3 release details

The third episode of the Oshi No Ko English dub is also set to release via HiDive on Wednesday, June 7 from the following times:

“Aqua agrees to Kana’s request, but not for the reason she wants. Here’s a connection between Masaya Kaburagi and Ai, which leads Aqua to the set of a TV drama for answers.”

Oshi No Ko chapter 120 release date and time

Finally, we have the next chapter of the original Oshi No Ko manga series set to release on Wednesday, June 7 alongside the new episodes of the Japanese anime sub and English dub.

Oshi No Ko chapter 120 will release for digital reading via Manga Plus at the following times:

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers