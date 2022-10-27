Overclockers UK Announce 'Personalise Your Play' Custom Noblechairs Service

Overclockers UK has announced their new in-house service ‘Personalise Your Play’ which provides custom Noblechairs designs to customers.

Delivered by the gurus at Techforge, the bespoke products team at Overclockers UK, players can now order personalised select Noblechairs Epic, Icon and Hero range gaming chairs.

Using vector images provided by customers, images are printed and fused directly to the backrest or headrest of the chair. This isn’t just a simple print-and-stick service, the printing process cures the selected image onto the surface and results in crisp, clear and durable images.

Overclockers UK is so confident in their new printing process that they literally warm people from trying to remove images.

“Any attempt to remove the image is going to result in more damage to the chair than the design” – Personalise Your Play Press Release

Customised Noblechairs are currently only available to residents of the United Kingdom. The accepted file formats are .AI and .PDF and should use the CMYK colour model. Artwork should be vector only; we are unable to print pixel-based images.

The costs are as follows:



• £29.99 back of the headrest

• £99.99 back of the chair

• £129.98 back of the headrest and chair



For more information, requirements, and general advice, please visit the Personalise Your Play page.



About Overclockers UK:



Overclockers UK offers only the best in hardware components and systems. With a close relationship with all major brands in the industry, Overclockers UK manages to offer unique, finely tuned hardware bundles along with the immediate availability of the hottest components to its UK customers. With an extensive range of fully customisable systems, Overclockers UK is able to utilise its extensive know-how of the market and products, to create the fastest high-performance systems geared toward the enthusiast user.

