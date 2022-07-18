Overlord Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Recap

Overlord Season 4 Episode 3 will air soon, and here we’ve discussed the release date, time, and recap for the popular anime.

Overlord has gained massive popularity among fans because of its manga and anime adaptation. With its previous three seasons, the anime always managed to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. Well, since the day the fourth season of Overlord was officially announced, it was hard for fans to keep calm.

The much-awaited anime has already premiered two episodes, and now fans are craving to get episode 3 on their screens.

The upcoming episode of Overlord Season 4 will be officially released on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 PM JST on Crunchyroll. Here’s the time schedule that International fans may follow:

Pacific Timing- 6:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 9:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time- 1:00 PM

Indian Timing- 6:30 PM

Philippine Timing- 9:00 PM

Australian Timing- 11:00 PM

What happened earlier in Overlord Season 4?

Until now, fans have learned that the ongoing season of Overlord is about the battles between different kingdoms. Well, the main protagonist Momonga aka Ainz Ooal Gown, wants to create a peaceful kingdom where people don’t have clashes. So, to fulfill his dream, he has to fight several kingdoms. He also establishes an orphanage so that he can get some talented individuals who can protect the kingdom. Besides this, he also appointed several widows of the dead Re-Estize soldiers to take care of them.

Overlord Season 4's new Opening, Hollow Hunger is fire!!



Ains Ooal Gown and Nazarick always deliver the best opening songs. HAHAHA. pic.twitter.com/wq29CTcfhu — daniele – heizou propaganda. (@reevedthrnd) July 13, 2022

Despite having Albedo and Demiurge by his side, Ainz wants to keep everything in check to prevent domination. Mesmerized by Albedo’s beauty, a minor noble named Phillip Montserrat wants to marry her. However, Philip doesn’t know that it’s not easy to manipulate Albedo as she is the one who is good at dominating anyone for her profit.