Overlord Season 4 Episode 7: Release date and time

Overlord Season 4 Episode 7 is close to its official release, and here’s everything you need to know about its release date and time.

With its exciting storyline and characters, Overlord has successfully become one of the all-time favorite Isekai animated shows. As confirmed earlier, the latest season of Overlord will have thirteen episodes. Till now, the fourth season of the anime has given us six spectacular episodes, and now, Ainz is ready to come back with the seventh episode.

Overlord Season 4 Episode 7 will officially come to Crunchyroll on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 10:00 PM JST. Fans residing in different parts of the world can follow the below time schedule to track the episode.

Pacific Timing- 7:00 AM

Central Timing- 9:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 10:00 AM

British Timing- 3:00 PM

Indian Timing- 7:30 PM

Overlord Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

The quagoa army is all set to attack the Dwarven kingdom. The dwarves use their brains and decide to close the kingdom’s entrance so they can get time to make a plan. Ainz appears and offers help to the General of the kingdom, and he agrees to take his help. The two death knights of Ainz kill numerous quagoa, but they end up being destroyed when Yohz breaks the bridge that was connected to the entrance.

In the meeting with the regency council of the Dwarven kingdom, Ainz reveals that he wants them to share their Rune technology so he can take them to his kingdom. Meanwhile, the dwarves were worried about the gate that wasn’t good enough to hold the entire quagoa army for long. So, they decided to accept the request as they did not have any other option.

After that, Ainz runs to the Runesmiths and personally tells them what he wants. Being touched by his words, the Runesmiths agree to shift the technology to his kingdom. When Gondo learns about this, he gets upset. However, later he feels good that other kingdoms acknowledge the Rune technology developed by them. He also showed his interest in becoming the guide of Ainz and his allies as they headed toward the Royal capital.

At first, Ainz tries to stop him as he thinks it would be dangerous for him, but he agrees soon. Simultaneously, Ainz teaches Shalltear how to handle an enemy.