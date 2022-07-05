Overlord Season 4 Release Date and Time

Overlord is one of the famed anime series that is making a comeback with a brand-new season. The series delivers the story of Ainz Ooal Gown, who wants to spend a few more minutes playing an online game, servers of which are shutting down soon. However, Gown’s life changes when he finds himself trapped in the game’s world, where he must struggle to find a way out.

Seeing the popularity of the previous three seasons of Overlord, we are not surprised that the anime is getting a Season 4. Interestingly, the anime is not only coming with a new season but also getting a feature film that will be out in 2023.

The film will serve as a sequel to the fourth season. But before that, every anime fan is eager to discover what the much-awaited fourth season of Overlord has to offer.

When is Overlord Season 4 coming out?

Overlord Season 4 will be officially released on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

For fans in Japan, the anime will be out at 10:00 PM JST. We could expect it to be available on Crunchyroll for the international audience shortly after it premieres in Japan. The anime release timings may vary due to the time zones, so here’s the schedule that won’t let you miss the premiere episode of the popular anime.

Pacific Timing: 6:00 AM PST ( July 5th)

Central Timing: 8:00 AM CST (July 5th)

Eastern Timing: 9: 00 AM EST (July 5th)

Indian Timing: 6:30 PM IST (July 5th)

How many manga volumes will be covered in the fourth season of Overlord?

Like the previous seasons, the fourth season will also cover three volumes of the manga. This time, anime will go with volumes 10,11, and 12. The feature film will likely cover the 13th volume. Moreover, Overlord Season 4 will have 13 episodes like the first three seasons.

As of 2022, the manga has published 14 volumes, and they will be ending the series on the 17th volume. Hence, we could expect the anime to get a season 5 soon as the creators still have some source material that needs to be animated.