Giveaway Alert: Oversized Foam Prop Thor Hammer

oversized foam prop mjolnir giveaway

Who wouldn’t want his own Mjolnir? Imagine all the things you could do with it!

If you’ve always wanted Thor’s hammer, here’s your chance. We’re giving away an oversized foam prop Mjolnir, courtesy of our friends at Geek Effect.

While this oversized form prop Mjolnir isn’t exactly what Chris Hemsworth wields, you don’t need those eye-popping biceps to pick up this hammer. And you won’t risk hurting anyone when you feel like using it. (Or not.)

oversized foam prop thor hammer

How do you summon Mjolnir? Follow the instructions below.

Have fun messing around with this awesome toy!

While waiting for the giveaway to end, check out the wide range of action figures over at Geek Effect. Just don’t blame us if you end up making an unplanned purchase (or two). :;

  1. If I had the foam hammer, I’d give it to my son so he’ll go on a foam Mjolnir weidling, hammer swinging, mountain-leveling, thunder-inducing rampage around the house..

