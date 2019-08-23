An international team of writers, artists, and voice performers are creating an animated web series about eldritch abominations and the warlocks they wish they had. Pactless Patrons is a loving homage to fantasy role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons, workplace sitcoms like Parks & Recreation, and macabre comedies like Beetlejuice and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. The team is mashing these ideas all together into an absurdist yet heartfelt show exploring the nature of relationships.

Pactless Patrons: A Support Group was inspired by a viral meme on Twitter tasking users to complete the phrase “My patron is…” with the name of another user. Riley Gryc was inspired by the meme to write a dialogue between members of a support group for supernatural beings who did not have a minion to patronize. Wisecracking fiends, frights, and fae (with names like Estar of the Brightlands and Molonk the Many-Mouthed) shared their feelings of abandonment, self-consciousness, and failure to find “the one.”

With its dark humor and relatable struggles, the Twitter thread struck a chord with over 1,700 users. Originally conceived of as a webcomic, it became something more when audio-drama producer Angela McCain contacted Riley with an interest in turning the idea into a podcast. Combining animation and voice acting was a natural fit, and thus their show was born. They quickly gathered a team of accomplished artists and writers who loved the idea as much as they did.

As the idea gained traction, Riley reached out to hit indie developer Brandon Dixon, the creator of the Afropunk Sci-Fantasy RPG Swordsfall, for advice on how best to approach making the dream a reality. Brandon – who offers services as a Kickstarter coach – was impressed by the vision behind Pactless Patrons and agreed to mentor the project.

The team quickly picked up talented musicians, producers, and voice actors. Auditions were held to fill out the team, with the casting call receiving nearly 350 auditioners, and over a thousand line reads.

The project’s funding goal for a six-part season of 5-minute episodes is $6,000. Funding will support the dozens of hardworking members of the cast and crew. The script for the first season has already been completed, and the Pactless team is optimistic and excited to begin creating a show they are truly passionate about.

The crowdfunding campaign is aiming to produce up to five additional seasons of Pactless Patrons. The team wants to tell stories such as the support group’s misadventures at Pact Con, how the patrons spend their days off, and their futures after they “graduate” from group counseling.

With the meteoric rise in popularity of RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons, and the success of animated crowdfunding projects such as Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, the team behind Pactless Patrons can’t wait to bring their magical, nerdy show about otherworldly relationships to life.

The Kickstarter campaign for Pactless Patrons: A Support Group is on its way to full funding, and will run until Thursday, September 5th.

