Need a geeky mug? Why not pick a Pikachu?

Mugs are often listed as among the worst gifts that you can give. But if your choices are any of these cute Pikachu mugs, these would definitely make your list of top gifts to give a friend or yourself.

These mugs have unusual shapes and makes, so manufacturers suggest handwashing them and not throwing them in the microwave.

Pokémon Pikachu with Lightening Bolt Shaped Handle Ceramic Mug

Aside from the thunderbolt handle which doesn’t look that comfortable, this is a pretty much straightforward mug with a cute silhouette of the yellow rodent. This can handle 20 ounces of your favorite drink!

If you don’t mind having Pikachu’s head on your desk as you work, this 16-ounce mug is also a good choice. The front image on Amazon does not give it a justice unlike this other view from the side.

Here, you can see that the nose bumps forward, so you’re sure that you’re geting a good replica of Pikachu’s head. That is if drinking from a Pokemon head doesn’t look weird for you. There’s a pretty thin line, we think. Or you could put pens in it instead!

If 16 ounces won’t do for you, here’s another Pikachu head mug that can take 20 ounces of your drink of choice, hot or cold. This version also has Pikachu’s mouth open. It’s good to have choices, yes?

Last but not the least is this pretty normal-looking mug, until you rotate it to see that at the back is…

…a spinning Pokeball! What it lacks in the extra Pikachu vibes that the other mugs above had, it pretty much makes up for it with fun factor. Fidget it as you wait for your hot drink to cool a bit. Or while you wait for that update online. It’s bound to keep you occupied.

So, which Pikachu mug would you pick?