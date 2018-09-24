The world’s most popular buildings come in a variety of shapes and sizes. From the Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world – to the iconic Eiffel Tower, the beauty behind the structures is in the architecture.

But what happens when you take those structures and shrink them down? Say… to the size of a pixel?

Climadoor has taken some of the world’s most well-known and beautiful buildings and structures, then reconstructed each one brick by pixelated brick!

Here are a few quick design facts about some of our favourite buildings:

The Taj Mahal

Considered one of India’s most admired and romantic pieces of architecture, the original Taj Mahal took over 22 years to build. The building was designed and created in honour of the Emperor Shah Jahan’s favourite wife in 1632, just a year after her death.

Saint Basil’s Cathedral

The most famous church in Russia just celebrated its 455th birthday. Despite it looking like one giant church, it is actually nine churches bought together as one. The gorgeous colours, shapes and the intricate geometric patterns are unparalleled to any other building in the world.

The Eiffel Tower

Last but certainly not least, standing at 324m tall, is the most visited paid monument in the world. It was created by Gustav Eiffel, who was also an integral part of the Statue of Liberty’s design – the spine to be exact!

Through pixel art, we have the opportunity to explore each structure in much more intimate detail and really appreciate the work that’s gone into building our favourite masterpieces!

