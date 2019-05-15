Plan the Vacation of of Your Life: Get a Taste of the Seven Kingdoms

Right now, the death and destruction reigning in Westeros might not be selling it as a holiday destination. But flip back to more peaceful times and the lands of Dorne, Meeren, and King’s Landing offer picturesque locations for eager travelers. With all the hype around the show, from memes to huge dragon sculptures, we’ve taken a look at how you can get closer to the settings you see on screen.

Luxury holiday providers eShores are offering a tour where you can take in iconic locations from Game of Thrones (or at least the areas that played them in the HBO show). The trip is bookable in time to ease your grief about the series coming to an end.

The Itinerary

The trip will take you around stunning scenery in the European countries of Spain and Croatia. All stops center around iconic Game of Thrones filming locations.

Seville (three nights)

The capital of Spain’s southern Andalusia region, Seville is well-known for its outstanding Moorish architecture. One of the most prominent examples of this is also the reason it appears on this Game of Thrones tour. The famous Alcázar of Seville appeared in multiple seasons of the HBO series as Sunspear, the Dorne-based home of House Martell.

Cordoba (one night)

Cordoba, too, is in the Andalusian region of Spain. The Moorish architecture of this city is the setting for one of the stand-out landmarks of Daenerys’s early days in Essos, rather than Westeros where most of the series is based. The Roman bridge of Cordoba will be recognizable as the Long Bridge in the Free City of Volantis.

Valencia (two nights)

You’ll be staying in Essos for the next leg of your trip as well, as you journey slightly north to the Spanish city of Valencia. Many of the key landmarks we see in Meeren throughout the show exist here. Visit Calle Mayor, Portal Fosc, Parque de la Artilleria, and Plaza de Santa Maria to see the city where Daenerys cemented her reign.

Barcelona (three nights)

While enjoying the sites in Barcelona, you’ll take a trip to nearby Girona. In this small but beautiful city, you’ll find locations that stretch across Westeros and Essos. Girona’s cathedral is recognizable as King’s Landing’s Sept of Baelor. The Jewish Quarter in the city formed Arya’s home for a while when it featured as Braavos.

In Barcelona itself, you can visit the childhood home of one of Game of Thrones most loved characters. The Castell de Santa Florentina played the home of House Tarly and is where Samwell spent his early years, and a brief stint during the series.

Dubrovnik (three nights)

After Barcelona, the tour moves onto Croatia, where you’ll stop off at Dubrovnik. Dubrovnik is home to one of the most iconic Game of Thrones filming locations. The stone-encircled, 16th-Century old town in the city has starred as the Westeros capital, King’s Landing, since the first season.

Owing to its fantastic preservation, very few adjustments needed to be made to the area for filming, making it one of the best places to go if you really want to feel like your setting foot in the Seven Kingdoms.

Split (two nights)

Moving up the east coast of Croatia, the final stop on the tour is the city of Split, the ancient capital of the Roman province of Dalmatia.

Split is the perfect blend of ancient and modern, although it’s the ancient elements that’ll hold the most interest for Game of Thrones fans. The expansive 4th-Century Diocletian’s Palace features on screen as one of Daenerys’s residences in Meeren. You can also visit the nearby Klis Fortress. This is recognizable for a slightly darker reason, as it was the location Dany chose for her mass crucifixion of the slavers.

This tour gives you the opportunity to get up close to key locations that have featured throughout the Game of Thrones series. If you want to see more, there is also the option of extending your trip by two nights and traveling on to Marrakech in Morocco, where you can take a trip to Ait Ben Haddou – the setting for Daenerys’s battle with the Second Sons.

