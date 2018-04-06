This week Planet of the Apes is celebrating its 50th anniversary since going on general release in the USA (April 3rd). To mark the occasion ForeverGeek has teamed up with film site DeepFocusFilmStudies.com to create a series of graphics with 5 bits of trivia for each of the 9 movies.

From the original 1968 film starring Charlton Heston to the more recent War for the Planet of the Apes featuring Andy Serkis, we challenge even the most die-hard of Apes film fans to admit that they know all 45 of these revealing bits of information.

Check out the graphics for yourself below. There is also an article exploring the prejudice and sexism of the era of the original film available to read on the DeepFocusFilmStudies site.

The Original Movies

The Reboot

