Playing Star Wars Battlefront with Kylo Ren

After his first attempt at Youtube stardom by creating a baking channel… ended up in a case of irreverent destruction, Kylo Ren decides the Let’s Play community would do thy bidding next.

The video game that is chosen for his social media conquest? Star Wars Battlefront…

Not the second game, but the first one because his first officer couldn’t get it… or so it is said. Anyways, will Kylo Ren be successful in his attempt to make a Let’s Play video or will it end in another bout of destructive mayhem? Here is Kylo Ren Playing Star Wars Battlefront.

Kylo Ren Plays Star Wars Battlefront is a pressure cooker form of entertainment as it plays with Kylo Ren’s tropes, mainly that of his short fuse and teenage-like frustration. Combined with parodying the world of Youtube genre videos, Kylo Ren’s quest to become a YouTube star make for an entertaining ride.

