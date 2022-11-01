Gaming

Pokemon GO Ditto Disguises For November 2022 + How to Catch

By Sam Woods

Two dittos standing with their trainer before taking disguises - taken november 2022
Image Credit: The Pokemon Official YouTube Channel

November 2022 is here and it’s set to usher in a bunch of new events in Pokemon GO but will it bring any new ditto disguises?

Niantic has already confirmed a bunch including Dia de Muertos, Greedy Gluttons, Team GO Rocket Takeover, Astral Eclipse and one mystery event at the end of the month.

This is alongside the usual Community Day, Community Day Classic, Raid Hours and Spotlight Hours.

However, looking back to the Transform Pokemon, let’s look at the different disguises for Ditto in Pokemon GO in November 2022.

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet | Seek Your Treasure!

BridTV
11216
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet | Seek Your Treasure!
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/NreJ_VEcuYE/hqdefault.jpg
1092312
1092312
center
32600

What are the Ditto disguises in Pokemon GO for November 2022?

Ditto can be disguised as a total of 11 different Pokemon throughout Pokemon GO.

The complete list of these Pokemon can be found below:

  • Ekans
  • Gastly
  • Natu
  • Surskit
  • Finneon
  • Dwebble
  • Swirlix
  • Spinarak
  • Numel
  • Bidoof
  • Lillipup

These Pokemon have remained largely the same over the past few months.

How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO

As it’s disguised, Ditto isn’t visible in the overworld in Pokemon GO like other Pokemon.

Instead, players will need to click on one of the above Pokemon and catch it in the hopes that it will appear.

While you’re not guaranteed to get a Ditto when you catch one of the listed Pokemon, you’ll give yourself the best chance by capturing as many as possible.

Remember, Ditto can be shiny in Pokemon GO in November 2022, however, its shiny version works slightly differently.

Players won’t need to encounter a shiny disguised Pokemon to find a shiny Ditto. Instead, catching one of the 11 different Pokemon above will give players a roughly 1/64 chance of finding the blue version of the blob.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield | Lost Origin
Latest Trailers
Clash Royale | Pancakes New Season
Sam Woods

Sam's been playing video games for as long as he can remember and you can regularly find him on his Nintendo Switch. When he's not playing games, he'll no doubt be suffering watching his beloved Ipswich Town.

Read more of Sam's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know