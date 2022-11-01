Pokemon GO Ditto Disguises For November 2022 + How to Catch

November 2022 is here and it’s set to usher in a bunch of new events in Pokemon GO but will it bring any new ditto disguises?

Niantic has already confirmed a bunch including Dia de Muertos, Greedy Gluttons, Team GO Rocket Takeover, Astral Eclipse and one mystery event at the end of the month.

This is alongside the usual Community Day, Community Day Classic, Raid Hours and Spotlight Hours.

However, looking back to the Transform Pokemon, let’s look at the different disguises for Ditto in Pokemon GO in November 2022.

What are the Ditto disguises in Pokemon GO for November 2022?

Ditto can be disguised as a total of 11 different Pokemon throughout Pokemon GO.

The complete list of these Pokemon can be found below:

Ekans

Gastly

Natu

Surskit

Finneon

Dwebble

Swirlix

Spinarak

Numel

Bidoof

Lillipup

These Pokemon have remained largely the same over the past few months.

How to Catch Ditto in Pokemon GO

As it’s disguised, Ditto isn’t visible in the overworld in Pokemon GO like other Pokemon.

Instead, players will need to click on one of the above Pokemon and catch it in the hopes that it will appear.

While you’re not guaranteed to get a Ditto when you catch one of the listed Pokemon, you’ll give yourself the best chance by capturing as many as possible.

Remember, Ditto can be shiny in Pokemon GO in November 2022, however, its shiny version works slightly differently.

Players won’t need to encounter a shiny disguised Pokemon to find a shiny Ditto. Instead, catching one of the 11 different Pokemon above will give players a roughly 1/64 chance of finding the blue version of the blob.

