Poker Face TV series Release date, Time and Where to Watch

If you are a fan who loves to watch mystery tv shows, Poker Face can be your catch. So, here, you can get the information regarding the release date and time for the series. Moreover, here we also talk about the streaming platform where you can watch it.

Coming from Knives Out‘s Rian Johnson, the American television drama Poker Face was announced in March 2021. However, the creators took so long to deliver the final product. Johnson’s upcoming project also sees Russian Dolls’ Natasha Lyonne as one of the executive producers of the show. Besides that, what’s exciting about the tv show is that it brings the 70s and 80s vibes with it. Whenever you see the trailer of the show, you feel that you are watching something created for audiences in the 1970s or 1980s.

Poker Face | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 11764 Poker Face | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4x2NzusLAqk/hqdefault.jpg 1219232 1219232 center 32600

When does Poker Face Season 1 release?

Poker Face Season 1, episodes 1 to 4, will get released on the streaming service Peacock on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 3:01 AM Eastern Timing. Below are the release timings that you can follow if you reside in other time zones:

Pacific Timing- 12:01 AM

Central Timing- 2:01 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:01 AM

Greenwich Mean Time- 8:01 AM

Central European Time- 9:01 AM

Indian Standard Time- 1:31 PM

Poker Face will have ten standalone episodes; the first four episodes will debut on Peacock on January 26, and the rest will be released weekly on the streaming platform.

Poker Face will introduce us to a new guest star in every episode

Before proceeding with the other stars, we reveal that Natasha Lyonne, who is also the executive producer, is playing the lead role of Charlie Cale in the show. The trailer shows her calling herself a death magnet due to her unique ability to read one’s face.

First clip from Rian Johnson’s mystery-of-the-week series ‘POKER FACE’, starring Natasha Lyonne and Adrien Brody. pic.twitter.com/NfjPVsJngr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 24, 2023

As the tv series involves standalone episodes, some big names tend to appear in each episode, such as we’ll get to see Hellboy‘s Ron Perlman, Graves‘ Nick Nolte, Riverdale‘s Charles Melton, Watchmen‘s Tim Blake Nelson (as per Variety).

Besides the aforementioned names, Lyonne’s former co-star from Russian Doll, Chloe Sevigny, will also appear in the mystery drama. The Umbrella Academy fame David Castaneda and Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All At Once will also make an appearance in the Peacock originals.