PONG Quest Revives The Classic Atari Arcade Game With a Roleplaying Twist!

So, you’re stuck at home with no shortage of video games to choose from because of the quarantine, which in itself is a bit of a problem. Sometimes you’ll want to try arcade games for casual fun while other times you crave the meaningful progression of an RPG. Look no further than a mashup of genres thanks to PONG Quest!

PONG Quest, as the title implies, is a revival of the classic Atari video game Pong which was one of the pioneers of video games several decades ago. It’s made by developer Chequered Ink Ltd. and published by Atari, Inc. themselves so you know it’s official.

PONG Quest, however, does more than reintroduce Pong to younger generations. It’s been remade with a compelling story twist similar to that of roleplaying games where you play as a humble paddle going through dungeons. Moreover, these dungeons are based on previous classic Atari games like Asteroids and Centipede, practically making it a love letter to legacy gamers.

As for the progression options in this arcade/RPG game, you get to customize the type of balls your paddle hits with a whopping 50 kinds of balls to select from– each with their own unique ability. True to the classic RPG manner and style, you can also collect loot for further customization. To make all that more rewarding, boss fights are also present in this game and they give the best rewards.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a complete Pong game without multiplayer! Thankfully, PONG Quest lets you play with up to four other players in a chaotic battle where you can also select and customize your load-outs. PONG Quest has just been released and is ready for the Microsoft Windows or PC platform, grab a copy and play it online with your friends!