There are Halloween costume staples like witches, zombies, superheroes and princesses, but each year the top-selling Halloween costume trends are often based on which characters are popular in pop culture this year. Costume SuperCenter has put together this infographic featuring the industry’s best-selling new costumes from 2007 to today. It’s fun to see what’s hot this year and how trends have changed over time.

Take a look.

Are you surprised by any of the top 5 costumes for 2017 or of the past? Which character will you be this Halloween?

