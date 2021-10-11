Prep for Halloween With This Spooky Merchandise

October is here, and we all know what that means! It’s that time of the year when dressing up in over-the-top costumes doesn’t make you look crazy (or a big nerd lol!). It’s when kids get to dress up as adults, and adults get to act like kids. Halloween is all about binge-watching the scariest films, going trick or treating, decorating your houses, and hosting some awesome Halloween parties. But I’m sure you all know that all these things aren’t possible without a little prep and merch, right? So check out these mega spooky Halloween merchandise to complete your holiday!

Bring out the Child’s Play fan in you AND keep your car cool with this awesome sunshade. Passersby will definitely take a second look when they see Chucky and his bride at the front seats of your car. Make sure to get this murderously cool sun shield!

Slasher film lovers! You will love this 1,000 piece House of Horrors jigsaw puzzle, as it brings together all your favorite, cult classic slasher films. Have a blast piecing together the biggest villains of the genre such as Sadako, Freddy Kreuger, Jason Voorhees, and more.

Halloween isn’t complete without actual, creepy decorations. This bloody brain prop will scare (or gross-out) your neighbors. You can even add more blood to make it even nastier! Just make sure to watch out for zombies roaming around, looking for their next meal!

Have fun making your meals with this Nightmare Before Christmas apron. It’s versatile enough to protect you from the mess in the kitchen or at the BBQ grill! Its haunting design is patterned after the herb jars in the film and features the iconic couple Jack Skellington and Sally.

This Triwizard Cup will complete any Harry Potter-themed Halloween celebration! Use it as a raffle bowl or even a container for your charades. Either way, this cup is more than a prop piece for sure!

Have you ever had the spine-tingling feeling that something was watching you from outside your window? Well, creep out your neighbors with this scary peeper decoration. Place it by your window, and people will definitely get scared!

The look alone of this Michael Myers mask is enough to scare kids and adults alike, but fans of the slasher film Halloween might find it rather cool and funny. Since the character is probably pure evil personified, this mask reflects the infamy and fear that comes with the name. For a pretty hefty $80.99 tag, you’ll surely get your money’s worth having fun with it!

Play some pranks during a house party by placing this cockroach-filled toilet paper. At first glance, this one will actually make your guests jump off the toilet seat!

This one’s not exactly on the spooky side of Halloween merchandise, but who wouldn’t love a Baby Yoda decor on their lawns? It’s certainly for the geeks at heart, so grab one for yourself!

Freddy Krueger still keeps me up at night every time I get to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street. With his sinister face and deadly claws, people will be reminded why this Halloween villain is the worst ever!

Driving around with this zombie window decal on your car will certainly feel like you were on the verge of a zombie apocalypse. Just make sure to use this with caution! We wouldn’t want people to panic on the road now, would we?

Throw one *hell* of a party with this Child’s Play-themed party tableware set. They’re great for all occasions, especially Halloween. Plus, they’re disposable, so you won’t have to worry about cleaning up after!

On Halloween, you can’t just serve any plain old cookie. These Freddy vs. Jason cookie cutters will help you go all out and make the spookiest (and don’t forget yummiest) treats ever!

This dead body house decor will definitely make your house look like a crime scene. Considering it’s Halloween, just make sure it doesn’t come back from the dead. If you know what I mean!

Whether you’re brewing potions or a delicious batch of warm soup, this Harry Potter Cauldron soup mug with a spoon is the perfect gift for loved ones (and yourself!). It will certainly feel like you were enjoying a day out at Diagon Alley!