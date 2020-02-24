Print Out These Quotable Joker Quotes

There’s no nemesis to Gotham’s here that we love to hate more. Some call him The Crown Prince of Crime, others The Harlequinn of Hate, but most know him as The Joker. He goes by many names, but no matter what you call him, you can’t deny the exhilarating connection between him and Batman. He’s been trying to outsmart Batman for decades, which is insane in itself because he was almost killed off during his first run-in with Batman. Instead, we’ve got countless face-offs between the Caped Crusader and the Clown Prince of Crime in comic books, tv shows and movies.

The constant cat and mouse game that Batman and the Joker play wouldn’t be possible without the iconic actors who have taken up the mantle of this ultimate villain. The Joker is recently making a splash during award season with its many nominations, and it was time to take a look back on all the times the character took to the big screen.

Jack Nicholson played a man named Jack Napier in 1989, who, after being disfigured in a chemical accident, became The Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman. In 2008’s The Dark Knight, Heath Ledger gave the performance of his life taking up the mantle. Suicide Squad had Jared Leto stepping into the clown shoes with a performance that was highly anticipated. But the most recent Joker buzz is thanks to Joaquin Phoenix portraying the man who would become the Joker to give fans a better look at the man behind the makeup.

In this walk down memory lane, Costume SuperCenter created printable posters featuring quotes from these four iconic portrayals of the Joker.

