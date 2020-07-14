PS5 vs Xbox Series X

2020 rolls on and we’re now finding out new information on the next-gen consoles every month. Sony and Microsoft have gotten into a rhythm of staggering information on the PS5 and Series X as if they’re punching and counter punching with hype.

The Gaming Setup has put together a handy infographic with everything we know about the consoles prior to Microsoft’s July games announcement.

While both consoles have some distinct differences, we know that both are significant leaps in power compared to current gen. Both consoles will support 4k, 120 Hz, VRR and HDR, we’re expected to see much more stable frame rates with ray tracing support this time around.

There are a few key differences in the Series X and PS5 based on what we know. The PS5 has put more emphasis on SSD load speeds and 3D audio. PS5’s SSDs are faster than anything on the market currently, with direct access to storage, while their Tempest 3D audio engine promises to bring more immersive gaming for a wide variety of audio setups.

The Series X has stronger pure compute power and fantastic backwards compatibility back to the OG Xbox. With Smart Delivery, Microsoft is promising upgraded visuals for a good portion of their backlog, they’re also protecting gamers from selling up-cycled games. The Series X is designed to maximize airflow, which will no doubt enable the new Xbox to sustain its high core-clocks.

We still don’t know pricing for either console, maybe Microsoft will announce pricing in their next event. PS5 has shown some of their games with Horizon, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart headlining. No doubt Xbox will announce a bunch of new games with their 15 1st party studios. The next-gen is looking mighty promising.